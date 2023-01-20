Is life in England really as bad as the numbers suggest? Yes that’s right





In times of shortage, we are certainly not short of gloomy economic forecasts. The Resolution Foundation think tank predicts that average real income is down 7% from a year ago and it will take four to five years for income to return to January 2022 levels.

But if the weather forecast is bad, what really creeps me out is the scene in the rearview mirror. The UK economy is in the abyss of a generation of discouragement and a slow-burning economic disaster. Real household disposable income per capita has barely increased in 15 years.

This is not normal. Since 1948, this measure of consumption power in the UK has grown steadily, doubling every 30 years. In 1978, it was about twice as high as it was in 1948, and was on the verge of doubling again by 2008, before the financial crisis intervened. Today, it is back to pre-crisis levels.

It’s worth staying at this point because it’s so special. If pre-crisis trends had continued, the average Brit would be 40% richer by now. Instead, no progress was made at all. No wonder the Institute of Finance is now talking about the second lost decade.

If you go back and look for historical precedent for this, you won’t find much. In the National Institute Economic Review, economic historians Nick Crafts and Terence Mills examine the growth of labor productivity over the long run. (It is defined as the total output of the UK economy divided by total hours worked. Labor productivity is closely related to the material standard of living.) Living memory. None of the 260 years of data found a more drastic shortage than the previous trend. The past 15 years have been disappointments on a scale hardly imagined by previous generations of British economists.

The question of how this could have happened and what can be done to change the situation can be left for another column. (Part of the problem may have been government by newspaper columnists anyway.) But it’s worth looking out for symptoms. Is life in the UK really as bad as the implicitly bad economic numbers suggest? Perhaps. There are some obvious problems. widespread concerns about the cost of living; strike everywhere; Total collapse of emergency medical care in the UK.

There are also subtle indicators of chronic economic ills. Consider public finances. In an ideal world, government would provide citizens with low taxes, good public services, and a declining national debt. Under normal circumstances, you can’t have everything. Right now, we can’t have that.

Taxes are rising. Accounting for more than 37% of national income, they are 4 percentage points higher than the trend over the past 40 years. But these high taxes do nothing to bolster a public service that has been steadily under pressure for more than a decade. (Believe it or not, the NHS has been shielded from this pressure. If local A&E isn’t good, don’t think too deeply about schools, courts, or social services.) Low growth puts pressure on public sector wage agreements when the pie is otherwise. Growing up, no wonder each piece has scraps like that.

With higher taxes and spending restrictions, we can at least hope for a lower and reduced debt. no. Debt is high, deficits are perpetual, and interest payments on public debt have risen to levels not seen in 40 years.

Many people struggle to pay their basic bills. According to a large-scale survey conducted by the Resolution Foundation in late November, about a quarter of people cannot afford to save $10 a month on a regular basis, cannot afford to spend a penny on themselves, and need to replace electrical appliances. I said I can’t afford it, I can’t afford to turn it on. Heating when needed. Three years ago, only 2-8% of unlucky minors said they had such concerns about spending. More than 10% of respondents said they did not eat when they were hungry because they did not have money to buy food at times during the past 30 days.

This shouldn’t happen in one of the richest countries in the world. However, England is no longer part of that club. As my colleague John Burn-Murdoch recently noted, median income in the UK is well below incomes in places like Norway, Switzerland or the US, and well below the average for developed countries. The income of the poor in the 10th percentile is lower in the UK than in Slovenia.

Had all of this happened during a severe recession, we might have hope. One day we tell ourselves that business cycles will change, businesses will start hiring again, tax revenues will rise, and some of our problems will go away on their own.

But we’re not in a serious recession. Recently, the unemployment rate has been at a lower level than ever before the Prime Minister was born, so it is unlikely that the economy will show a dramatic upward trend. The UK economy has been accelerating to the bottom but can barely pick up speed. There is little chance of improvement as the Bank of England puts on the brakes.

I don’t think the situation is hopeless. Britain has many strengths and resources and has overcome adversity before. But if we are to solve this endemic economic problem together, we must first recognize how serious and stubborn the problem has become.

Tim Harfords’ new book is How to Make the World Add Up.

