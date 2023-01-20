The 15 Best Rail Trails in the United States





Railroad trails are slowly transforming the way Americans recreate. What were once abandoned and overgrown corridors and train tracks are now a place where people can walk, run or cycle. This renewal of long-forgotten outdoor spaces is taking place across the country, from Virginia to Utah, and continues to gain momentum.

According to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a trail advocacy organization, trail usage in 2022 was 45% higher than in 2019. To keep up with the growing number of people wanting to access trails and out, conservation is stepping up their flagship project, the Great American Rail-Trail, which will eventually connect 3,700 miles of multi-use trails between Washington, DC and Washington State.

Now, after several years of sustained demand for trails, it is clear that this is a trend and that this infrastructure is essential for people across the United States. These consistently high levels of trail use reinforce the importance of this infrastructure to our physical and mental health. like the well-being of our communities, said Torsha Bhattacharya, research director at conservation in a December 21, 2022 press release.

As we wait for the Great American Rail-Trail to be completed (which is over 50 percent complete), we’ve marked a few paths you can hop on now. These rail trails are some of the best in the country and are located across the country, from the fully paved Paul Bunyan State Trail in Minnesota to the water-bound Island Line Rail Trail in Vermont.

William R. Steinhaus Dutchess Railroad Trail, New York

AlizadaStudios/Getty Images

This route has a breathtaking finish, with the crossing of the 1.28-mile Walkway Over the Hudson pedestrian bridge (itself connected to a regional network of trails). But before you reach the grand finale of the trails, you’ll pass through the towns of Poughkeepsie, LaGrange, Wappinger, and East Fishkill and cross several creeks and waterways. In total, this continuous paved rail trail, which begins at the Hopewell Depot trailhead, is 13.4 miles long and connects to several other trails, including the Morgan Lake trailhead.

Paul Bunyan State Trail, Minnesota

John_Brueske/Getty Images

If the name of the trail doesn’t get you, the scenery will. This 115-mile route, which happens to be the longest continuously paved railroad in the country, passes through woods, wetlands and farmland, and offers easy access to Minnesota’s iconic lakes. If 115 miles isn’t in the maps feel free to break it up, just make a point to get to Bemidji where the trail ends and where the statue of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox stands.

Olympic Discovery Trail, Washington

Cindy Shebley/Getty Images

This route allows you to see the mossy landscape and rugged coastline of the Olympic Peninsula up close. Along the 90-mile routes (it will eventually be 135 miles), you will travel from the Victorian port community of Port Townsend to the Pacific Ocean. Along the way, you can expect to see incredibly lush valleys, bright blue mountain lakes, and snow-capped peaks.

Passage of the Greater Allegheny, from Maryland to Pennsylvania

VW Photos/Getty Images

There’s plenty of land to cover on the Great Allegheny Passage, which runs 150 miles between Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cumberland, Maryland. Along the way, the trail passes through diverse landscapes, providing access to sites such as Point State Park and Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece, Fallingwater, which was built to blend in with the landscape. lush natural.

Elroy-Sparta State Trail, Wisconsin

John_Brueske/Getty Images

You might not expect the nation’s oldest railroad trail to be in Wisconsin, but the Elroy-Sparta State Trail has been around since 1967 long before old railroad tracks became hiking trails and trails. cycle paths. The country’s first rail trail is also one of its most popular, with three rock tunnels and scenery ranging from wetlands to grasslands along the 32.5-mile routes.

Union Pacific Historic Railroad Trail, Utah

Brent Pace/Getty Images

This route follows the route of an old mining railroad that carried coal and silver in the late 1800s. Today, the 28-mile historic Union Pacific Railroad Trail is popular among outdoor enthusiasts as it begins in the mountain town of Park City (6,800 feet) and passes through some of the wildest scenery in the state. In winter, you can even travel the rail trail on skis.

Santa Fe Railroad Trail, New Mexico

JannHuizenga/Getty Images

This 17-mile trail begins in Santa Fe in the trendy and up-and-coming Railyard neighborhood, a great place to grab a bite to eat or a beer. From there, the Santa Fe Rail Trail winds through town before traversing a rugged desert landscape that includes yuccas, junipers, and pawns. The route ends in the town of Lamy at the century-old train depot.

East Bay Bike Path, Rhode Island

danlogan/Getty Images

As the name suggests, the East Bay Bike Path was built for cyclists, but walkers are welcome on the pedestrian walkway that runs parallel to the bike path. That’s good news because this trail is one for the books. It begins in Providence, crosses the Seekonk River and continues along the waters of Narragansett Bay. This 14.5 mile paved trail is all about enjoying and celebrating the state’s waterscape.

Island Line Rail Trail, Vermont

Jump off rocks / Getty Images

This rail trail, which traverses a strip of land surrounded by water, looks like it belongs in the Florida Keys, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This 13.4-mile road is in northwestern Vermont and runs along the Colchester Causeway, a narrow strip of land that crosses Lake Champlain. To add to the adventure, rail trail travelers will need to board a ferry to reach the northern end of the causeways.

Moab Canyon Trail, Utah

ncognet0/Getty Images

This may be Utah’s second railroad trail on this list, but our roundup wouldn’t be complete without the Moab Canyon Pathway, a truly stunning trail that hugs the border of Arches National Park before join an active railroad. In total, this road is only 13 miles long, but it is full of red rock scenery and desert beauty.

Katy Trail, Missouri

marekuliasz/Getty Images

This renowned rail trail is in one of Missouris most beloved state parks, the aptly named Katy Trail State Park. The trail itself is the longest recreational rail trail in the country at 240 miles. The extensive route hugs the shore of the Missouri River and follows in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark.

Great Yellowstone Trail, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana

Carmen Martnez Torrn/Getty Images

When completed, this trail will connect two of the nations most beloved national parks, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, over a distance of 180 miles. Until then, hikers and cyclists can get a feel for the route (which is mostly complete) by hiking one of the many paved and unpaved sections of the trail. The views of the Teton Mountains, which seem to spring from the earth, are worth every ounce of effort.

Virginia Creeper Trail, Virginia

dwalker2/Getty Images

This rail trail is most popular in the fall, when the tree-lined road comes alive with oranges, reds, and yellows, but the reality is that this 34.3-mile route is beautiful year-round. . The trail crosses two Virginia counties and ends just past Whitetop Station in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area. To avoid most of the climbs, do the route in reverse starting at Whitetop station and ending the day in Abingdon.

Empire State Trail, from New York to Canada

Barry Winiker/Getty Images

We don’t want to include the awesome Empire State Trail, which runs from the southern tip of Manhattan to Albany before splitting into two routes, one leading to the Canadian border and the other heading west. to Buffalo and Lake Erie. The 750-mile trail, which has been named the nation’s longest state multi-use trail, is suitable for cyclists and hikers who want to enjoy the miles of paved, groomed dirt trails.

George S. Mickelson Trail, South Dakota

Dave Jonasen/Getty Images

For nearly 109 miles, this rail trail offers stunning views of the Black Hills and crosses nearly 100 converted railroad bridges. If you have time, you can get off the trail to see some of the state’s top attractions, including Custer State Park, Wind Cave State Park, and Mount Rushmore.

