State of UK tech in 2023 predicted by 12 VCs





In 2022, skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates put an end to the era of cheap capital. It has created a very different environment for tech startups compared to the giddy heights of 2021. But what does 2023 prepare for the UK’s tech sector? To find out, UKTN spoke to the people who control the flow of money to VCs, tech startups.

From sectors that will struggle to the impact of layoffs, here’s how 12 VCs predict 2023 in the UK tech industry.

UK fintechs will remain strong

The UK’s fintech ecosystem will maintain its position as one of the global leaders in creating and growing exciting startups driving innovation. By 2023, the sector will evolve to reflect changing consumer and business demands. Over the next year, the most successful fintech startups will directly address their customers’ most pressing problems by reducing the cost of living crisis and driving more disruption in areas such as debt repayment, mortgage lending and tax services.

Jed Rose, Partner, AntlerBig Tech Layoffs Create New Startup

The tech layoffs we’ve seen will provide opportunities for more creative ideas to surface as we expect an increase in startups founded by former Big Tech employees. Not for everyone, but with every major layoff, there will be a small but significant group of people who turn a career crisis into an opportunity and become entrepreneurs, and some of them will be very good at it.

Sarah Barber, CEO of Jenson Funding Partners B2C, will be hit hard.

In 2023, certain tech segments are likely to emerge as clear winners. We expect B2C companies to be hit hardest as the cost of living crisis takes a hit and discretionary spending is cut. The B2B SME sector can suffer as companies face cost pressures that force them to focus on their core costs. B2B mid- and enterprise markets may be more resilient due to longer contracts, the mission-critical nature of product offerings, and long-term bets on digital transformation.

Overall, we expect the flight to quality continues in the first half of 2023, with investors focusing on the price and terms of funding rounds. Founders looking to raise money this year should expect a slower process. It takes about six months from the first meeting to getting the money in the bank.

Albion VCFounders director of investments Jay Wilson will struggle with VC relations.

Rising costs, economic uncertainty, political instability and funding challenges will all hit early-stage businesses in different directions. They will have to make very difficult decisions that cross the line between growth and survival.

Unfortunately, expect many founders to struggle with investor relations. VCs have an obligation to manage their portfolios. As partners, we have joined their journey and must act accordingly. We as an industry need to make tough times less tough. Don’t build up, increase your stress. If you choose not to follow up, you can still provide support by empathizing and listening.

David Foreman, MD, Praetura Ventures The fintech boom driven by open finance

2023 will significantly improve the viability of fintech applications built on top of open financial connections. August 2023 is the first deadline for the UK Pensions Dashboard programme. The program requires pension providers to securely report their data to a new third-party pension dashboard, giving UK consumers a consolidated view of all their pensions. This is an important step, and it won’t be long before consumers expect the same level of open connectivity for investment accounts, mortgage balances, and more.

As more and more products are included in the range, it opens up a number of exciting use cases, including a mythical personal finance OS, a consolidated view of your entire financial health, and a cockpit to take control of your financial future.

Greta Anderson, Principal, Balderton Capital Top startups will still receive funding in early 2023.

Growth and financing will be limited in the first half of 2023 as entrepreneurs and investors figure out the new normal. Things should improve in the second quarter if the economy makes a soft landing, but if it’s difficult, it won’t be until the end of 2023.

Speaking of the top companies I’m optimistic about in 2023, they include climate and energy transition (of course), data infrastructure and quality, the real economy, and especially digitization in the industrial sector (where productivity needs to improve if the economy is to grow) and digitization. . asset infrastructure. First and foremost, cloud software is eating the world and now we have to organize all our data better and more responsibly. FTX is a painful reminder of how much more professional and efficient we need to be to create web3.

Partners Alston Zecha, Eight Roads Hydrogen and autonomous vehicles will struggle.

Some clean technology sectors, which have attracted significant investments in recent years, may be particularly hard hit by changing market conditions. And this will be nuanced. Take self-driving cars as an example. While we are seeing the end of some of the previously hyped self-driving car players, those pursuing industrial autonomous applications are gaining traction.

Similarly, in the hydrogen space, we’ve seen public companies’ share prices decline, which have outpaced fundamentals, but private companies’ valuations have yet to take a hit. We’re long bulls in the medium term, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a correction in the short term.

Jamie Vollbracht, Partner, Kiko VenturesMergers will build a powerful B2B software company.

Until now, Europe has been a tricky market for pure-play technologies, but the implementation of European-wide carbon regulations on the built world and the growing pain for owners of cross-continental properties is serving as a catalyst for strengthening European cohesion across borders. One result of this will be increased consolidation opportunities in the sector.

Mergers can then create stronger companies. One area in particular where this is expected to happen is B2B SaaS solutions. This would be a welcome development for customers and customers who do not want to deal with multiple software providers and see platform players as winners in single point solutions.

Greg Dewerpe, Founder and CIO, A/O PropTech Inflation will moderate in the second half of the year.

Inflation currently remains remarkably high in the UK and is unlikely to change over the next few months, but we expect it to be very close to peaking. If inflation starts to fall after Q1 2023, we expect bond yields to peak or approach peaking, reducing pressure on tech stocks.

Gradually, the stabilization period on that front will have a positive impact on money flow into late-stage tech companies and publicly traded stocks. If we can get inflation under control over the next few months, there is clearly room for optimism about the second half.

Ian McLennan, Partner and Head of Ventures and Triple Point Ventures Mission-driven founders will outperform the market.

2023 will be the year mission-driven founders prove to the world that they will outperform the market by creating value through social and environmental focus. There is a huge opportunity to focus on early-stage investments where the economy is more favorable and more likely to withstand the medium-term macro storm, and the best companies form during downturns, so now is not the time to step out. Gas as an early-stage investor.

Emma Steele, Partner, Plenty of Commercial Uses of Ascension Generating AI

Generative AI finally goes mainstream in 2022. Consumers around the world got the chance to play with what is arguably one of the most powerful advances in AI, getting a first glimpse of the true breadth and depth of its applications and the disruption it will bring. Whether this forces the engine to write essays, questionable code, or turn your best digital self into aspiring avatars. Now we can expect tons of commercial applications, especially for enterprises, in the coming year. Whether this will still be robust or reliable enough remains to be seen.

Alex Smout, Head of InMotion Ventures Edtech startups will grapple with new models.

Stay tuned for the rise of hybrid models at edtech. Just as the workplace has evolved since 2020, from the office to the remote, or a combination of the two, edtech startups will have to think about a new model. This will entail that business and consumer edtechs must maintain the scalability and efficiency of online with offline engagement.

Massive layoffs in many sectors of the tech industry in 2022 have created an untapped pool of talent returning to education to find work or hone their skills. People are using these industry changes as a way to retrain, retrain or improve their skills.

Bao-Y Van Cong, Investment Director, Target Global

