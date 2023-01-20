UK weather map: where it could snow in the next 24 hours





Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

With sub-zero temperatures hitting the UK recently, snow continues to fall across much of the country.

Police are urging the public to move only when absolutely necessary as heavy snow has been reported in parts of Scotland and Wales.

At Loch Glascarnoch, near Garve in the highlands, 34cm of snow fell overnight, the highest snowfall ever recorded in the UK that night, the Met Office said.

Overnight winter showers and ice have created dangerous driving conditions in the south west of England as well.

Snowstorms will continue across the country this week.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There are currently two yellow alerts for snow and ice across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. An additional yellow warning for ice begins at 5pm on Wednesday and lasts until 10am on Thursday.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UK last night was -7.1C in Benson, Oxfordshire, and the intense chill continued into the morning as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level 3 cold wave alert until 9am on Friday.

Here are the areas in the UK that could snow over the next 24 hours.

Regions and Regions Affected by the Met Office Weather Warning:

uk

Darwen’s Blackburn Cheshire East Cheshire West and Chester Cumbria Derbyshire Greater Manchester Halton Herefordshire Lancashire Merseyside Staffordshire Stock-on-Trent Shropshire Telford Leckin Warrington Worcestershire North Yorkshire South Yorkshire West Yorkshire

Northern Ireland

County Antrim County Tiama County Down County Per Manor County London Derry County Tyrone County

wales

Bleneau GwentkapilicaMatensiaSeredigionConwidenVixshireFlintshireGwyneddAngleseaSummerSeaTidPilmanMustionisPort TalbotNewportPowisRonda Sinan ToughSwanseaThorpenvale of Glamourgarnrexham

The Granite City

Perth and Kinross Sterling Aberdeen Aberdeenshire Moreina Aileenshire Highlands Orkney Islands Shetland Islands Argyll Butte East Ayrshire South Ayreshire South Lanarkshire

Motorists were urged to use caution on the road and plan extra time for travel as sleet, snow and ice make driving difficult.

It comes as a major accident was declared in Somerset after a double-decker bus overturned after colliding with a motorbike around 6am on Tuesday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said:

A national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the West of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with more warnings likely in the coming days.

In sub-zero temperatures, the white snow cover looks like a painting.

(Dad)

Drivers were warned to allow extra time during the morning rush hour due to icy roads during rush hour.

(Dad)

The rest of the week is expected to be cold with patchy showers, especially in the north, until temperatures rise over the weekend.

Met Office 5-Day Forecast

today:

Cold to very cold for all and additional showers of rain, sleet, hail or snow will fall mainly in areas exposed to northerly winds. Most inland areas will be clear and sunny.

Tonight:

Winter showers continue around the north and east coasts bringing some snow and ice. Elsewhere it is mostly sunny and frosty.

Thursday:

Winter showers are gradually being restricted to the far northeast. Longer showers here later. Many other areas are clean, dry and still cold.

View from Friday to Sunday:

Showers to the northeast and far southwest on Thursday; Elsewhere it is mostly sunny. Afterwards, the central and southeastern regions will be cold but dry with widespread frost. It gradually gets milder in the west.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/uk-snow-forecast-today-map-b2265003.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos