Cheap UK Stock! Should You Buy These 5 Popular AIM Stocks Now?





Image Source: Getty Images

Like most investors, I’m always looking for cheap UK stocks. Some believe that Alternative Investment Market (AIM) stocks offer the best value.

Listed below are the 5 most traded stocks on AIM in 2022. Their popularity means investors trust them for their low prices. Are they right?

Equity transaction value 2022 (trillion) Number of transactions Current market cap (m) Deaf1.830689,364595ITM Power1.802656,853568Jet21.592413,6862,350Fevertree1.427440,6351,220Serica Energy1.250273,175749 A quick rundown

Shares of online retailer boohoo have fallen nearly 60% in the past 12 months. This could mean that the stock is undervalued or that investors are concerned about the company’s future earnings potential. Looking at the finances, it seems to be the latter. Sales are up, but profits are down. A trade update is due today, so it will be interesting to see what the latest positions are.

ITM Power’s share price has also plummeted recently. It’s down 72% over the past year and down 12% on Monday. The company replaced its chief executive in December and, after a detailed review of its operations, believes results for the current fiscal year will be “materially different” from previous expectations. It is particularly disappointing that it is involved in the production of green hydrogen, often cited as the fuel of the future.

Jet2 is the third largest airline in the UK. The stock is down 12% since January 2022. The company has been hit hard by the pandemic, and it carried 1.3 million passengers by March 2021, up from 14.6 million the previous year. Latest updates suggest that recovery is underway. In the six months to September 2022, 11.2 million people flew. Perhaps this is why the stock is so popular with investors. The directors are confident about the future and have now ordered 98 new aircraft.

Fevertree prides itself on being the global No.1 premium mixer brand. Shares have fallen 60% in the past year. Looking at the company’s results, it’s not clear why. Both sales and operating profit are on the rise. However, its price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is approaching 32, indicating that the stock is currently very expensive.

Serica Energy’s stock is the only one of five stocks to have increased 16% over the past 12 months. The company is a North Sea oil and gas producer. Since 85% of production is natural gas, rising energy prices have boosted revenues and profits tremendously. This stock is particularly attractive due to its 6% dividend yield, which is another indicator of its monetary value.

Are there any discounts here?

Personally, I think ITM Power has better prospects than boohoo. But I wouldn’t invest in either until I see a clear path to improving profitability.

Since wholesale gas prices are starting to fall, it may be too late for a decent return on Serica Energy’s stake.

Fevertree is a solid company, but its stock doesn’t look cheap to me.

My favorite of the five AIM stocks is Jet2. That’s down 43% from the all-time high reached in February 2020, just before the world shut down due to Covid-19. Therefore, I will include stocks on my watchlist for the purpose of investing when I have extra cash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2023/01/19/cheap-uk-stocks-should-i-buy-these-5-popular-aim-shares-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos