Landmark ruling in Strasbourg as MP challenging UK government for not investigating Russian meddling in Brexit – Byline Times





Caroline Lucas said, “The future of democracy is at stake.”

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an all-out war against Ukraine nearly a year ago, the Kremlin’s long-term plans to expand its empire, particularly its use of alternative measures to undermine the EU through propaganda and right-wing funding, have come under scrutiny. . – Euroseptic parties in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. But what about England?

Although dismissed or ignored at the time, a 2018 report by the Parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Commission on Disinformation and Fake News found the Russian Embassy in London and state media outlets RT and Sputnik to be playing a role in supporting the UK. impact was explained. End the campaign.

It also revealed how social media operations such as the Internet Research Agency and the now-defunct Cambridge Analytica played a role in promoting Brexit. A year later, in 2019, the Parliamentary Information and Security Committee concluded in a Russia report that the Kremlin’s meddling in elections had become the new norm and that there had been credible attempts to interfere with the UK’s democratic process.

Whatever the reason, Boris Johnson has managed to delay publication of the Russia report ahead of the 2019 general election. When it was finally released in July 2020 against Johnson’s wishes, the report also included a startling admission that until then there had been no official inquiry into the potential damage done to our democracy by apparently hostile foreign powers.

Nafiz Ahmed

Johnson’s indifference to our democratic national security is nothing new. While serving as foreign secretary in 2017, Johnson insisted that there was no evidence Putin was involved in Brexit, despite his nominal role overseeing GCHQ at the time. Mueller nominated Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud as a Russian agent in London. As the Observer and Byline reported, Mifsud met with Johnson to talk about Brexit.

Alexander Temerko, a Soviet-born oligarch and a major Conservative Party donor, told journalist Catherine Belton that while Johnson was in the Foreign Office, he and Johnson spent time drinking wine and plotting the overthrow of then-Prime Minister Theresa May. According to Temerko, Johnson was finally persuaded to support Brexit by a group of Eastern European businessmen in 2016.

It is unknown who these businessmen were, but Sarah Vine, Michael Gove’s wife at the time, wrote that Johnson agreed to participate in the voting leave campaign at a dinner with Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the Independent and Evening Standard.

Evgeny Lebedev was elevated to the Senate as Baron of Hampton from Richmond on Thames and Siberia in the Russian Federation by Johnson in 2020. His father, Alexander, a former KGB officer, was present as foreign secretary when Johnson left his security detail to travel to Lebedevs Umbria villa following a NATO briefing on the attempted murder of North Korean defector Sergei Skripal by Russian forces. is known to be Intelligence using Salisbury’s Novichok nerve agent. Johnson denies that a formal matter was discussed, but Paul Caruana Galizia reported to Tortoise that Johnson offered to back-channel Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Adam Bienkov

Of all this evidence of the Kremlin’s close interest in British affairs, as well as all of Putin’s public intervention in insisting that Theresa May accept Brexit, Johnson eventually changed his mind by 2022, telling the House of Commons: Successful Russian interference in all electoral events.

With Johnson’s track record of ambiguous and often false statements, and the intelligence agency’s explicit admission that it has never been commissioned to investigate these matters, we cannot afford to rely on the former Prime Minister’s word for it.

In response to this blatant and potentially compromising lack of election and national security, a group of MPs took the UK government to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in March, backed by campaign journalism organization The Citizens. A multi-party group of MPs, including Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, Labors Ben Bradshaw and SNP Alyn Smith, allege that the government is violating our right to free and fair elections by failing to act on the Russia report’s findings.

A court in Strasbourg has now said the case has merit and can be designated an impact case. By April 26, the government had sent a letter to the government requesting a detailed answer to the allegations.

Election Security – Not Overturning Brexit

The European Convention on Human Rights, often erroneously associated with the European Union, was founded in the aftermath of World War II to enshrine human rights across the continent, supported by politicians including Winston Churchill, Frannois Mitterrand and Conrad Adenauer.

Article 3 of Protocol 1 of the Convention calls for regular and free secret ballot elections guaranteeing the free expression of opinions by the people, and claimants say that this imposes an obligation on the State to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, including an obligation to investigate. Possibility of interference by foreign adversaries

According to The Citizens, this is the first time a group of sitting MPs has taken the government to a Strasbourg court on national security grounds. If successful, the argument could have important consequences for governments across Europe’s obligation to protect elections from foreign threats and disinformation.

For Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas, the future of democracy has been put to the test. She points out that in the two-and-a-half years since the Russia report, the British government has repeatedly turned a blind eye to jaw-dropping results. With general elections imminent and Russia’s war on Ukraine showing no signs of abating, the stakes are higher than ever, Lucas adds.

Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw agrees that the Government’s failure to investigate Russian interference is a very serious breach of its obligations to the British people. Bradshaw said many of us have been warning of Putin’s true intentions for more than a decade. We know that his long-term strategy has been to destabilize and divide Western democracies, and nothing in recent British history has destabilized Europe and Europe’s relationship with Britain more than Brexit.

However, Bradshaw denies the legal action is an attempt to overturn Britain’s decision to leave the EU. No one is advocating a Brexit reversal. This is about something much more fundamental than that. it’s about [protecting] The integrity of our politics, our democratic system, the electoral process of Russia and other hostile state actors with an active strategy to disrupt and destroy its model.

Lord Ricketts, who also chaired the Joint Intelligence Committee and served as the British government’s first national security adviser from 2010 to 2012, is giving evidence to the proceedings on behalf of MPs. In his witness statement, Ricketts points out: Russia has long been known to use disinformation campaigns to influence opinions and sow discord in Western countries, including Britain. The potential impact of these campaigns has increased significantly as the use of the internet and social media has grown significantly.

After the 2016 EU referendum, but long before the ISC Russia report, there was growing evidence that Russia had an interest in the Western electoral process and was acting to disrupt it,” Ricketts continued. “Russian interference in both the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the 2017 French presidential election is a matter of public record. Given the evidence now accumulating about Russian involvement, it is important to determine once and for all whether Russia attempted to intervene in the EU referendum and subsequent UK general election.

