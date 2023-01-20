US, NATO nations announce massive arms package for Ukraine : NPR





On Friday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley discuss details of a huge arms package from the United States and the NATO for Ukraine at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. ANDRE PAIN/AFP via Getty Images .

The United States and other NATO countries have said they will send a huge package of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sending a clear signal that the war with Russia will intensify in the coming months .

“This shows our long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference Friday in Ramstein, Germany. after about 50 countries came together to discuss Ukraine’s military needs.

The combined Western aid will include more than two dozen different types of material. Key elements will give Ukraine additional air defenses to guard against ongoing Russian missile strikes and new armored vehicles that could aid the Ukrainians in a future offensive against Russian ground troops.

One thing Ukraine wanted, but won’t get in large numbers, is tanks.

Britain recently announced that it would send more than a dozen of its Challenger 2 tanks. But Ukraine says it needs at least a few hundred tanks, and neither the United States nor the Germany will only send their top models, which Ukraine pleaded.

Asked about the tanks, Austin said the goal was to provide Ukraine with the overall resources needed to complete the operations as soon as possible.

“It’s a very, very capable package,” Austin said of the weaponry for Ukraine. “If used correctly, they will allow them to succeed.”

The Pentagon says the US main battle tank, the Abrams, requires extensive training and maintenance, and uses jet fuel rather than the more widely available diesel fuel.

Germany is under increasing pressure to supply Ukraine with its Leopard 2 tanks, considered among the best in the world. But Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, said on Friday the country was still reviewing its tank stock.

“We can’t say today when a decision will come and what it will look like,” Pistorius said.

Strong Western support continues

Since the Russian invasion last February, there have been persistent rumors that Western support for Ukraine may wane as the war progresses. But Friday’s announcement indicated that support, at least when measured in military hardware, remains overwhelmingly strong.

It comes amid growing speculation that Ukraine, or Russia, or both, are planning to launch a military offensive in the near future.

The US package includes more than 20 separate military systems valued at $2.5 billion. This is the 30th tranche of U.S. military assistance since August 2021, and the single largest was a $3 billion weapons assortment announced just two weeks ago.

American equipment includes more than 500 armored vehicles such as Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers and landmine resistant MRAPS.

All of these armored vehicles could be used by Ukraine in the heavy fighting currently underway in the eastern Donbass region, or in ground offensives in other parts of the country occupied by Russian forces.

Several other European countries have also announced significant support for Ukraine, including a range of air defense systems and armored vehicles.

Currently, fighting in Ukraine is heaviest in and around the eastern town of Bakhmut, which has been contested for months. In addition, the Russians regularly launch airstrikes in an attempt to destroy Ukrainian energy systems in cities across the country.

Many analysts predict that fighting will increase in late winter or early spring, with either or both sides launching offensives.

Retired US Army General Ben Hodges, who led the US military in Europe and worked closely with Ukraine, says Crimea is the most important territory for Ukraine to focus on.

“Crimea itself is the decisive ground. This is the end game, the liberation of Crimea. As long as Russia occupies Crimea, Ukraine will never be safe and will never be able to rebuild its economy”, said Hodges, who is now based in Frankfurt. Germany, with the Center for European Policy Analysis.

He notes that the Russians are well entrenched in Crimea, the territory they seized during their first invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

But Crimea is a peninsula at the southern tip of Ukraine. If Ukraine can cut off Russian supply lines, then the isolated territory could become vulnerable and difficult for Russia to hold, Hodges said.

Meanwhile, US Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared alongside Austin at Friday’s press conference.

He said he expected heavy fighting to come, but reiterated his belief that the war will eventually end with negotiations.

“From a military point of view, I still maintain that it will always be very difficult to eject all Russian forces from Ukraine,” Milley said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t or can’t happen. But I believe this war, like many wars, will end at the negotiating table.”

Milley said Russian leader Vladimir Putin could end his “war of choice” today by withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine.

However, Russia has indicated its intention to mobilize additional troops in the near future.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that “we see a devotion to the dramatic illusion that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield.”

