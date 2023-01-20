What the United States hitting the debt ceiling means for you





The United States hit its debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion on Thursday, raising economic concerns about what will happen if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement to pay U.S. government debts. The Treasury Department began using a series of “extraordinary measures” to avoid a government default on its debt, which buys the United States about six months to either raise the debt ceiling or find a creative solution.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she did not expect Americans to feel the effects until June, but Congress needed to negotiate a solution quickly. No one knows what would happen if the United States defaulted on its debt, which would be a historic first, but experts warn it would likely turn into a global financial crisis.

Whenever tax revenue does not fully cover government programs, such as defense spending, social programs and government salaries – which it has had every year since 2001 – the government has to borrow money, but it is limited by a set limit on the amount of US debt. may incur. According to the US Constitution, Congress must approve all borrowing. So Congress put the debt ceiling in place over a century ago to avoid approving every new debt. Since then, lawmakers have raised the debt ceiling dozens of times.

“It’s the responsibility of Congress,” Eric Swanson, a professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine, told TIME. “If you are going to pass a law that the expenses are this and the taxes are this, then whatever the difference, it has to be the debt. We must pass the law that authorizes the debt.

Swanson hopes Congress will avert disaster by reaching an eventual deal to raise the debt ceiling, but “they could push it back very close to the deadline,” he says. “There are a lot of disagreements these days.”

How the fight against the debt ceiling could affect you.

Financial markets and 401(k)s

A U.S. default on its debt would threaten the value of bonds, stocks and the U.S. dollar, which would unfurl in the global market already struggling with high inflation and interest rates, a potential recession and multiple geopolitical crises.

In short, it would be terrible for the financial markets and for anyone with a 401(k) retirement account.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen nearly 1,000 points over the past two days as Wall Street braces for the potential shock. Companies like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are already strategizing for the future.

A similar stalemate to raise the debt ceiling in 2011 lowered the US credit rating for the first time, and there was a huge push to sell stocks. The mere threat of reaching June without a solution could deter investors from seeking international stocks and foreign government bonds. A default would likely cause investors to lose confidence in the ability of the United States to pay its obligations, which have always been considered one of the safest investments.

“Nobody knows for sure what’s going to happen because it’s never happened before. We’ve had these debt ceiling standoffs, the Treasury has already taken these extraordinary steps and the standoffs have always been resolved” , says Swanson.

“So I guess there’s a big question when the Treasury comes to the end of these extraordinary measures, is there anything else they can do? Is there anything else up their sleeve? of the Treasury which he hasn’t spoken to anyone?” he adds.

Beneficiaries of social security and health insurance

About 20%, just over $1 trillion, of the federal budget went to Social Security and about 13%, over $760 billion, went to Medicare in 2022, making them two of the most funded by the federal government. No interruption of these programs is planned at this time.

However, if the government does not repay its debt, it could lead to delays in Social Security and Medicare payments, as well as other key programs such as veterans benefits and food assistance. SNAP.

To tackle the debt ceiling, House Republicans began discussing spending cuts to social programs. Some Republicans have discussed cuts to Social Security and Medicare, though the party is far from united behind that strategy. Lawmakers are likely to prioritize funding for Social Security and Medicare, not least because they’re popular with a key voting bloc: older Americans.

“If Social Security payments were to be delayed, voters would go completely ballistic,” Swanson says. “It would be politically very costly for both parties and I don’t think either of them want that to happen.”

Filing fees

The 2022 filing period for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is January 23 through April 18. The IRS estimates that taxpayers will receive their tax refunds within 21 days of filing their taxes electronically, which is good news for taxpayers because any effect of the fight against the debt ceiling will not probably won’t happen until June or later. The tax filing process should proceed normally.

The IRS typically announces bracket adjustments in October or November, along with new tax provisions. These annual updates adjust taxes to keep up with the cost of living, so depending on inflation this fall, adjustments for 2023 could be small or large.

Government employees

One of the likely outcomes of how the government will retain enough funds to continue borrowing is to suspend investment in federal pensions. The Federal Employees Retirement System is considered one of the best retirement plans available, reserved for the nearly two million civilian federal employees. Investments in pensions should be reduced once the debt ceiling crisis is resolved.

“There are a lot of federal employees, so it’s actually a lot of money,” Swanson says.

Seasoned federal employees are all too familiar with the longest government shutdown in US history, which halted all non-essential government operations for 35 days starting in 2018-19. Similar consequences were threatened last month when Congress blocked passage of a federal spending bill.

The $1.7 trillion spending package that Congress proposed after lengthy bipartisan discussions will fund the federal government through September 30, 2023, the fiscal year end. At this point, Congress will have to pass a new spending bill or the government will shut down, potentially leaving thousands of government workers on unpaid leave, such as the more than 800,000 employees deemed non-essential during the closing of 2019.

