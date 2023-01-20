Which zombie show The Last of Us is right about mushrooms in a warming world





There’s a new post-apocalyptic zombie video game series turned HBO that your distant acquaintances are talking about and for good reason.

In The Last of Us, a fungus violently infects humans and causes a global pandemic, which sends society into a tailspin and seemingly makes viewing entertaining. Set aside the gore, violence and the downfall of human civilization, and scientists say the show highlights legitimate vulnerabilities.

In a warmer world, fungal infections in humans could increase and spread faster than treatments can be developed (though perhaps not in cinematic HBO style). In fact, they are already a danger to many immunocompromised populations.

Mushrooms kill more humans than malaria, said entomologist David Hughes, who shared his mushroom research with the creators of the video game the show is based on. They are completely neglected. It’s interesting to get people to think about that.

Mushrooms are one of the six kingdoms of life. We often imagine them as fungi, yeasts, lichens or sometimes even athlete’s feet. They look like plants but do not make their own food. They can acquire energy and nutrients by feeding on living hosts, breaking down dead organic matter, or living harmlessly with other organisms.

They may seem like a minor nuisance to the average healthy man, but the kingdom attacks insects and plants in horrific ways. One type of fungus, for example, gnaws at a cicada’s ass and manipulates its wings to attract mates, spreading the fungus like an STD. The particular fungus that inspired the video game and show, called cordyceps, sometimes referred to as zombie-ant fungus, causes insects to perch on a branch until the fungus bursts from its body and releases spores.

People, however, don’t usually experience such graphic, mind-blowing encounters with mushrooms (well, discuss LSD and magic mushrooms later). Most fungi do not infect people because they cannot withstand our body heat or our immune system. Between 1.5 and 5 million species of fungi may exist in the world, but only a few hundred can make people sick, mostly immunocompromised people, who don’t have a full-strength immune system to fight them off.

In the opening scene of The Last of Us, fictional epidemiologist Dr. Neuman challenges these long-accepted fungal behaviors and whether a fungus, say the zombie-ant fungus, could adapt to warmer temperatures and develop in apparently healthy people? Cue the odd musical theme.

Fungi are already adapting

Fungi have plagued plants, reptiles and other organisms for millennia. When a giant asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago, infectious disease researcher Arturo Casadevall believes it was a fungal overgrowth that partly contributed to the decline of reptiles and plants. The post-disaster environment with loads of decaying vegetation, darkness, and global cooling likely favored the growth of fungus, which helped wipe out cold-blooded animals. Small mammals, able to regulate their body temperature, resisted fungal diseases better.

Yet for the past few years, Casadevall has studied how climate change could bring new fungal infections to mammals, including humans.

Fungi will adapt to warmer climates by developing greater heat tolerance, said Casadevall, a fungal disease microbiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Some will then be able to grow at human temperatures and cause new fungal diseases that we have not seen before.

For example, says Hughes, some fungi might adapt by altering the expression of different proteins that allow them to withstand higher heat. A fungus could also increase their melanin, which would allow them to withstand hotter, drier climates.

Either you adapt to climate change or you go extinct, said Hughes, who is a professor of global food security at Penn State.

New mushrooms are already appearing in unexpected places. A fungus called Candida auris, which causes serious infections including in the blood, appeared simultaneously on different continents. It has since spread across the United States, infecting many covid-19 patients in hospitals. Some strains of the fungus are also drug resistant, making them more difficult to treat.

Casadevall published a paper comparing the temperature sensitivity of Candida auris with that of its close relatives, suggesting this may be the first example of a new fungal disease emerging from modern climate change.

Why controlling fungus is a challenge

Fungi, even those that aren’t drug-resistant, are difficult to treat, said physician Julia Koehler. This is because humans and fungi share many genes, as both evolved from a common ancestor. In fact, fungi are more closely related to animals than to plants or bacteria. As a result, a drug that targets a fungus in our body could also destroy our surrounding cells.

That’s why many drugs that were thought to be helpful antifungals ended up being phased out because they’re also toxic to humans, said Koehler, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston Childrens Hospital. Koehler called for more funding for fungal research, saying it is very important to focus more on finding better treatments for fungi.

It wouldn’t take much for a fungus to spread either, Casadevall said. Many fungi travel with air currents or can be carried by people or animals.

For example, a fungus that causes valley fever, which can cause respiratory problems, grows in soil in California and the southwestern United States. People can get sick just by breathing in the dust that contains the fungus. As the climate warms, some computer models predict that the area covered by Valley fever could more than double by the end of the century.

How realistic is a mind-blowing mushroom takeover?

Now for some good news. Even with all of these real concerns about mushroom adaptation, treatment and spread, a violent mushroom takeover as depicted in The Last of Us is implausible, Hughes said. Specifically, the creators of the show paint a world where the zombie-ant fungus enters people’s bodies and controls their movements like a puppeteer with a puppet. But Hughes said the zombie-ant fungus honed that trait for insects, not humans.

It’s probably not because they evolved to precisely control the behavior of ants, controlling the motor neuron system, Hughes said. If they enter humans, they will not be evolved to have this precise behavioral control.

That’s not to say the fungus can’t affect us otherwise, as many fungi affect our behavior.

The fungus produces ethanol in beer, which can make us drunk and affect our behavior, Hughes said. In the 19th century, midwives administered a mushroom to pregnant women to induce contractions and speed up childbirth. Psychedelics like magic mushrooms and LSD affect the human brain, distorting our senses.

Some mushrooms even provide benefits to humans. The zombie-ant mushroom is actually found in health supplements and is used in eye cancer studies to slow tumor growth. Many other fungi live in our body harmlessly and unnoticed.

Plus, if you ask Hughes, humans have a more imminent climate change threat: food. Years ago, Hughes hung his hat on zombie-ant fungus research and founded PlantVillage, which helps farmers resist drier climates, pests and other climate-induced hazards in their fields. Some of his work focuses on emerging fungi that decimate crops.

We see many examples of plants or animals or microorganisms adapting to rising temperatures, Hughes said. We shouldn’t expect the fungi that facilitate our ability to grow food to be any different.

