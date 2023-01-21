US Bank Stadium ranked ugliest stadium in the world, according to survey





MINNEAPOLIS — US Bank Stadium was, for many Minnesota football fans, a major step up from the Vikings’ former “home base,” the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.

Now, a new survey reveals that much of the rest of the world doesn’t particularly agree with that sentiment.

Buildworld, a UK-based building materials store, conducted a survey to find what most people would consider the ugliest buildings in the world, and the Minneapolis stadium ranked just outside the top. 10… worldwide.

“Buildworld has curated a long list of buildings from around the world, UK and US that are often referred to as ugly. We have identified all design-themed tweets about these buildings on Twitter,” said the site reported, adding that they then took a look at the “percentage of negative tweets about each building’s design.”

The stadium ranked seventh among all American buildings in overall ugliness, a list led by the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington D.C., followed by Boston City Hall and the Verizon Building in New York.

Those in downtown Minneapolis on Friday tended to disagree.

“Compared to the Metrodome, it’s fantastic,” said Reggie Brown of Minneapolis. “I love this stadium. It’s new, it’s exciting. I think people, they love it. I speak for myself, I love it. I can’t speak for everyone, but it is a beautiful stadium.”

“Anyone who talks about it, looks at the structure of the building,” Khawusu Kaba said. “If you look at the whole building. If you understand that. Then you know how you feel. It’s different from someone who doesn’t know.”

However, US Bank Stadium was the highest-ranked stadium in the rankings of the United States and the world at large. The next highest ranked US stadium on the list was the Alamodome in San Antonio. Of all the buildings around the world, the US Bank Stadium was ranked the 12th ugliest.

Overall, the highest ranked building on the World Ugly List was the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland. Only one building outside of the US or UK has made the top 10 ugliest buildings, the Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea.

“The (Hotel of Doom) got its moniker during a long construction lull and looks moderately less gloomy now that it has metal and glass cladding and LED lights. Its tapered pyramid shape was an expensive fix – the hotel is made of cheap but heavy concrete – but the shape, scale and cladding are an eerie sight against the otherwise modest and unremarkable skyline of Pyongyang,” Buildworld said.

In a statement, representatives from US Bank Stadium highlighted its 2017 award at the World Architecture Festival.

“The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and ASM Global are proud of the iconic design of US Bank Stadium and the incredible sports and entertainment environment this state-of-the-art facility provides our community and guests,” a stadium spokesperson wrote. .

