Why That Doctor In The Last Of Us Opening Scene Looked So Familiar

Expectations were incredibly high for the pilot episode of The Last of Us, as it was set to kick off what could potentially be a groundbreaking series for HBO. In the “streaming wars,” networks are desperate to launch genre projects that attract loyal fans, and HBO is certainly on the hunt for another “Sunday night sensation” with The Last of Us. certainly high expectations for the accuracy of showrunner Craig Mazin’s recreations of critical scenes from the game, but he surprised them with an opening flashback to a 1968 TV talk show with epidemiologist Dr. Neuman ( John Hannah). While the scene itself may be a new addition, Hannah is an actor that audiences have watched for decades.

In the pilot episode, “When You’re Lost in Darkness,” scenes from 1968 set up the real outbreak that occurs 35 years later when Joel (Pedro Pascal) loses his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), to the Texas. In 1968, Dr. Neuman and Dr. Schoenheiss (Christopher Heyerdahl) organize a seminar in which they discuss the possibilities of a virus and the effects it could have on the world’s population. Neuman draws attention to the potential threat of fungi, as there is no adequate way to treat a fungal infection. While Schoenheiss doubts a fungal infection poses a serious threat since they cannot survive in the human body, Neuman thinks they could evolve over time. It’s a scary moment, as Neuman clearly believes his projection could be a reality.

We’ll have to wait until next Sunday night to see if the flashbacks to 1968 are a recurring framing device or just the pilot setup, but Hannah’s performance in the intro certainly kicked off the series in a gripping way. Although the character may be new to The Last of Us mythology, Hannah is a longtime actor who has appeared in some of the greatest British comedies of all time, a few blockbuster film franchises and several of the most popular network shows from the early 21st century. It’s a terrific returning performance from one of the biggest character actors in the business.

From British weddings to ancient treasures

Although Hannah had a few brief roles in some British drama in the early 1990s, it was her performance as the sensitive Matthew in Mike Newell’s rom-com classic Four Weddings and a Funeral that made from him a familiar name. While it was at the height of screenwriter Richard Curtis’ popularity, Four Weddings and a Funeral was considered an “elevated” version of the rom-com formula that inspired both audience passion and praise from the critical. Hannah actually received a nomination from the British Academy of Film and Television Awards, and the film itself won Best Picture.

Hannah had a few other notable roles in the 1990s, including love interest Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors and biographer Terry Swinton in Denzel Washington’s boxing film The Hurricane, but that’s her role as Jonathan Carnahan in the franchise. The Mummy which introduced him to a large international audience. As the older brother of Evelyn (Rachel Weisz), Jonathan often comes to the aid of Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) due to his experiences as a thief and traveler. However, he’s also a bit silly and serves as comic relief throughout the franchise. Hannah reprized her role in The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Considering Fraser’s recent return has inspired more appreciation for her work in the films, perhaps Hannah’s performance could also find more love from moviegoers reflecting on the highlights of the trilogy.

Outstanding Television Roles

Although Hannah didn’t appear in as many modern classic films over the next decade (although he appeared in The Words, The Last Legion and the 2018 remake of Overboard), he seemed to dominate television with roles in several of the most important genre-bending films of the time. With roles as gladiator trainer Quintus Lentulus Batiatus on Spartacus: Blood and Sand, witness Rutger Simon in Damages Season 5, and the evil mage who serves as the main antagonist in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2. , Hannah has never been busy.

Hannah joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe through her recurring role as Holden Radcliffe on ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. While the original comic characters are more overtly villainous, Hannah has brought out a friendlier side to the character who really wants avoid collateral damage in his development of android soldiers. His surprising respect for Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) helped blur the lines between good and evil and created a more complex dilemma when Fitz’s friends came to his aid. It was certainly an improvement over the source material, as “The Holden Radcliffe Corporation” is nothing but a soulless corporation profiting from war in the original Machine Teen comics.

Hannah’s scene in ‘The Last of Us’ is a small but important image via HBO

Although the scene in The Last of Us is brief, it’s integral to the structure of the episode and helps ground the story in its own version of reality. Since the first outbreak occurred in 2003, some elements of the culture and world events of the past two decades are missing from the timeline in 2023, where the main story takes place. Having a flashback to 1968 reminds audiences that this fictionalized version of reality is meant to have its own history, and explaining a scientific basis for the outbreak is a great way to explain the concept to those unaware. not as familiar with the original source material.

Even though it’s a smaller role, Hannah excels at conveying the need for research into the possibility of fungal expansion. While fungi are not able to survive amidst the intense body heat of a human, invasive species are adapting at a drastic enough rate that it is not impossible to suggest that new evolution might occur. produce. It’s a subtle way to encourage audiences to listen to scientists who know what they’re talking about, and Hannah makes it even more powerful.

The Last of Us premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

