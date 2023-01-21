The United States decides not to send tanks to Ukraine as part of an aid program





After all the talk about the tanks, the United States chose not to include them in the latest Ukraine aid package. We will talk about why the decision was made and what it means for Kyiv.

We also have the list of $125 million in US funding to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s vow to take back the Crimean Peninsula.

For The Hill, I’m Brad Dress. Let’s go.

U.S. says no to tanks Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank as they drive through the village of Oskil, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The Biden administration has decided not to send tanks to Ukraine at this time, after weeks of buzz surrounding the subject.

Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary, told reporters Thursday that it “doesn’t make sense” to give the tanks to Ukraine at this point.

“The maintenance and high cost it would take to maintain an Abrams, it just doesn’t make sense to provide that to Ukrainians right now,” Singh said.

A blow to Kyiv: Ukraine has been calling for the M1 Abrams main battle tank and other modern tanks for months amid its war with Russia.

Ukraine expects a major offensive from Russia in the spring and will also have to mount another major counter-offensive to keep the upper hand in the war.

Kyiv has gotten its hands on upgraded Soviet-era tanks for use, but would like the firepower offered by modern Western-designed tanks.

“There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted earlier this month.

Group pressure: Germany also refuses to supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine unless the United States launches its M1 Abrams first.

A group of European nations are forming to put more pressure on Berlin to allow it to transfer Leopard tanks from their country’s stockpiles to Ukraine, Politico reported.

While 12 European nations operate the tanks, Germany is expected to give final approval to ship them to Kyiv due to certain rules.

Not tanks, but Strykers: Instead of the valuable M1 Abrams, the United States is expected to announce another delivery of Bradleys and, for the first time, Strykers for Ukraine.

Strykers are eight-wheeled armored transports equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is meeting with around 50 defense ministers Friday in Ramstein, Germany, where he will deliver remarks and hold a press conference.

Read the full story here.

U.S. bolsters Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

The Biden administration has announced it will provide Ukraine with $125 million to support its energy infrastructure, drawing from a $45 billion legislative assistance package passed in December.

The funding will help Ukraine maintain water supply and heating systems in and around Kyiv.

Russian attacks: Russia has relentlessly bombed Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and energy networks since October, leaving millions without water, electricity and heat.

Explosive missile and drone attacks have crippled Ukraine’s facilities, destroying about half of the country’s energy infrastructure.

The will of Ukraine: Despite the missile and drone strikes, intended to break the will of the people, Ukraine does not lose its war spirit.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow had “sought to undermine Ukraine’s resilience and resolve during the cold winter months”.

“Nevertheless, these attacks have only made Ukrainians even more determined to persevere,” Blinken said in a statement.

Learn more here.

Zelensky vows again to take back Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked countries that support him to “give us your weapons” so that Ukraine can retake the Crimean peninsula.

“Crimea is our land, our territory,” Zelensky said during a video appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s our sea and our mountains. Give us your weapons, we’ll give you back what’s ours.

A bold promise: Zelensky, emboldened in recent months by Ukraine’s military successes, has said it before.

In August, amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian leader promised to take back all of his country’s territory, including Crimea.

A little history lesson: Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 after staging what the US called a sham vote and has occupied the peninsula ever since.

Fighting also broke out in 2014 between Ukrainian military forces and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which ultimately culminated in Russia’s invasion of the country last February.

Warming up: The United States, fearing an escalation with Russia, has so far not signaled public support for arming Ukraine with the weapons needed to retake Crimea.

But US officials are warming to the idea of ​​arming Ukraine with the resources needed for such an offensive, The New York Times reported this week.

Read this story here.

THE APPOINTMENT FOR TOMORROW

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivers opening remarks at the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group meeting at 4 a.m. ET at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, before a press conference at 10:30 a.m. with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. The Center for Strategic and International Studies is hosting a discussion at 3:30 p.m. ET with author Susan Shirk about her book, "Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise." The Society of the Americas/Council of the Americas and the Woodrow Wilson Center Mexico Institute will host a virtual discussion at 10 a.m. ET on the North American Leaders Summit earlier this month.

WHAT WE READ

