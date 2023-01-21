Drone attack hits US-led coalition base in southern Syria | ISIL/ISIS News





The attack on al-Tanf, where US troops are based, injured two allied Syrian opposition fighters, according to the coalition.

A drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria, US military central command said.

Three one-way attack drones attacked Syria’s al-Tanf garrison, a CENTCOM statement said on Friday.

Two of the drones were shot down by the coalition, but the third hit the compound, injuring two allied Syrian opposition fighters who were treated, the statement added.

Such attacks are unacceptable, CENTCOM spokesman Joe Buccino said, without specifying who carried them out.

They put our troops and partners at risk and undermine the fight against ISIL.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Iranian-backed forces are deployed near al-Tanf, a desert garrison on the strategically important Baghdad-Damascus highway, near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

Iran is a key Syrian government ally and the coalition has halted similar attacks on al-Tanf in the past.

Sleeper cells of the armed group ISIL (ISIS) are also active in the region.

The coalition established the base in 2016 to train Syrian fighters in the war against ISIL.

He retained the facility even after the fighters’ last Syrian outpost was overrun by Kurdish-led forces in March 2019.

About 900 US troops remain at al-Tanf and other bases in the Kurdish-controlled northeast as part of the coalitions’ ongoing campaign against remnants of ISIL.

The United States has previously carried out attacks targeting what it says are infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The raids, he said, were in response to attacks allegedly launched by Iran-backed fighters targeting al-Tanf.

The Syrian government has consistently voiced its opposition to the US role in Syria and demanded that US forces withdraw.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/20/drone-attack-hits-us-led-coalition-base-in-southern-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos