



Britain has provided qualified support for the creation of a special tribunal that could hold Russian civilian and military leaders, including Vladimir Putin, accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.

The UK Government has invited Ukraine to join the group of international partners seeking an accountability mechanism and has encouraged other G7 countries to join as well.

The British government has so far opposed the tribunal’s proposal, fearing that legal advisers would undermine the existing International Criminal Court and its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, KC, a British citizen.

The campaign against the special court was led by British lawyer Philippe Sands KC, former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the Ukrainian government itself.

The European Parliament this week endorsed the plan during a visit by German Foreign Minister Aannalena Baerbock to The Hague, where the ICC is located.

Khan opposed the Special Tribunal, saying it would duplicate the work of the ICC. Advocates argue that a Nuremberg-style tribunal is needed to address certain crimes of aggression, thus opening a clear path for Russian leadership to be prosecuted, rather than ordinary soldiers.

The UK’s support for the Special Tribunal is qualified in that it will support the Special Mixed Tribunal as long as the government does not duplicate the work of the ICC. It added that the tribunal should be based on the Ukrainian national definition but include an international component.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that “Russian war crimes must not go unpunished”. That’s why Britain has accepted Ukraine’s invitation to join this coalition, bringing our legal expertise to the table to explore options to hold Russian leaders accountable.

“Investigations into crimes of aggression can complement established mechanisms for investigating war crimes, including the International Criminal Court and Ukraine’s domestic legal process,” the ministry said. Together, these parallel processes ensure that all crimes are fully investigated and perpetrators held accountable.

The Foreign Office acknowledged that the ICC had no jurisdiction over the alleged crimes of aggression committed in and against Ukraine, but stressed that the details of the proposal were important and that the UK was willing to seek a hybrid tribunal, i.e. a unified special court. I did. UkraineThe judicial system with international elements.

Andriy Yermak, Senior Advisor to the Government of Ukraine, said at the World Economic Forum event in Davos: Together with its partner countries, Ukraine is doing everything possible to achieve this goal. At the same event, Geoffrey Nice KC, chief prosecutor in the Slobodan Miloevi trial, said: It is performed in Ukrainian and Russian, not Ukrainian, Ukrainian and English. Not international, I can give advice, but don’t run it.

Nice said this would help Ukraine avoid potential international pressure in making decisions related to these trials and that it is the state’s privilege and duty to investigate crimes committed on Ukrainian soil.

