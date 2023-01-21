One Of Us Is Lying & Vampire Academy Canceled At Peacock – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: A pair of YA drama series are coming to an end at Peacock.

The NBCU streamer canceled One Of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy.

One Of Us Is Lying ran for two seasons, while Vampire Academy, which comes from Julie Plec, ended after one.

Deadline understands that Peacock execs were creatively happy with both shows, but they just couldn’t find the audience required to warrant new seasons.

One Of Us Is Lying, which is based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, launched in October 2021 and was the first Peacock pilot to go into series. It was renewed for a second season earlier this year which aired in October 2022.

Vampire Academy received a direct-to-series order in May 2021 and premiered in September 2022.

Both shows are from Universal Studio Group.

UCP’s One Of Us Is Lying follows what happens when five high school kids go into custody and only four make it out alive. Everyone is suspicious, and everyone has something to hide.

Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Mark McKenna (Simon), Melissa Collazo (Maeve) and Jessica McLeod (Janae) stars.

The first season solved the mystery of Simon’s death, and the second season picks up after the season 1 finale rather than following McManus’ sequel novel One of Us Is Next, which is set a year after.

Erica Saleh, who adapted the novel and wrote the series’ pilot script, has taken over as showrunner for season two, replacing Elite co-creator Darío Madrona, who will remain on the show as as executive producer. The series is also produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot, alongside Saleh, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum and Bill Johnson.

The show airs exclusively on Netflix in a number of international markets, including the UK, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Japan.

UCP is exploring other options for the series to continue.

Vampire Academy comes from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, and is based on the book series by Richelle Mead.

Written by MacIntyre, Vampire Academy is set in a world of privilege and glamour, where the friendship of two young women transcends their startlingly different classes as they prepare to graduate and enter royal vampire society. This serialized, sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

The cast includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Plec and MacIntyre execs produce the Peacock series starring Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn. Bille Woodruff directs the pilot. The other directors of the series are Plec, Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton and Geoff Shotz.

Vampire Academy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. It has also done well internationally, selling in over 100 territories around the world. Likewise, the studio is exploring other options for the show to continue.

The cancellations aren’t a huge surprise and come as the streamer enters its next phase of development.

Peacock is having a hot month with the launch of Best Man, which would have worked well for the network, and Rian Johnson Poker Face’s upcoming mystery series of the week with Natasha Lyonne. He also started the deliciously weird Paul T. Goldman series.

Plec is already developing his next project at Peacock. She and her Vampire Academy co-executive producer Adam Starks created Freeman, a mystery drama series set in a quaint little town in Georgia, on the streamer after streamer NBCU won the project in a competitive battle.

The streamer also recently ordered a contemporary horror-thriller based on Robert McCammon’s Stinger from writer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone), James Wan (The Conjuring Universe) from Atomic Monster and UCP, has more titles to come such as Based on a true story starring Kaley Cuoco and Mrs. Davis by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez.

