Jeremy Hunt has signed support for British Steel Group.





Minister Jeremy Hunt is ready to sign a £500m+ aid package to British Steel and Tata Steel UK.

The funding package, expected as early as next week, is designed to keep thousands out of work in Britain’s industrial heartland.

The prime minister is considering British Steels’ request for a 300 million grant to prevent the closure of a blast furnace at Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire in the weeks following the intervention of business secretary Grant Shapps and leveling secretary Michael Gove last month.

The Financial Times learned that Tata Steel UK, owner of the Port Talbot property in south Wales, is also set to receive a broadly equal amount of funding to introduce green furnaces into its operations.

Sky News first reported that a support package for British Steel would be forthcoming. In return, from 2020, the company, owned by Chinas Jingye, will replace the two remaining furnaces at the Lincolnshire site with more environmentally friendly electric arc furnaces.

Tata currently employs approximately 3,500 people at Port Talbot, which uses two blast furnaces to convert iron ore and coal into molten iron and steel. In total, the company has 8,000 employees in the UK.

Last year, the company warned it could have to go out of business in the UK if it doesn’t receive support to help it transition to a less carbon-intensive steel mill.

Industry insiders have estimated that decarbonizing Port Talbot alone will cost more than $2 billion. Industry executives said electricity price guarantees are also needed to ensure a level playing field with European competitors.

UK steelmakers are facing soaring energy prices, high inflation and slowing demand from a slowing economy. At the same time, they are under pressure to invest in greener steel manufacturing processes to reduce harmful carbon emissions.

Liberty Steel, owned by entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta, decided last week to cut production and corrode some sites, blaming high energy costs that threaten more than 400 jobs. The company already operates an electric arc furnace.

According to government officials, both Jingye and Tata Steel, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, will have to offer commitments to preserve investments and jobs through 2030 in return for state aid.

For Jingye, this is tantamount to fulfilling its existing commitment to invest at least $1.2 billion by the end of the decade.

Jingye saved British Steel from bankruptcy in 2020 after spending $588 million to maintain operations while the government searched for a buyer for 10 months.

British Steel employs close to 4,000 people, 1,700 of whom work at Scunthorpe’s blast furnace facility. It warned in October that it was losing about $1 million a day and needed government support in the short and long term to help the transition.

But Shapps and Gove warned in their December intervention that if the company collapsed, it could leave the country up to $1 billion in debt, including the cost of dismantling it.

Ministers argued that all G20 countries maintained domestic steel production for strategic reasons.

British Steel was unable to immediately comment, but said earlier this week that it was continuing official talks with the government about decarbonization, along with the global challenges we currently face.

Tata Steel UK and Treasury declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f48feed7-b02d-4e1b-aabc-9aea6600084b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos