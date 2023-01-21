US officials advise Ukraine to wait for offensive, official says





WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the last supply of U.S. weapons is in place and training was waived, a senior Biden administration official said Friday.

The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States stands by its decision not to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid controversy with Germany over tanks.

President Joe Biden, who this week approved a new $2.5 billion arms package for Ukraine, told reporters at the White House: “Ukraine is going to get all the help it needs. needed,” when asked if he supported Poland’s intention to send German-made Leopards. tanks to Ukraine.

US talks with Ukraine on any counteroffensive have been aimed at ensuring that Ukrainians first devote sufficient time to training on the latest weapons supplied by the United States, the official said.

US officials believe an offensive would be more successful if the Ukrainians took advantage of the training and a large supply of new weapons.

The United States announced on Thursday that it would send hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine to fight them.

A senior US delegation including Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and White House Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer was in Kyiv in recent days for talks with Ukrainian officials.

The belief in Washington is that Ukraine has spent considerable resources defending the town of Bakhmut but that there is a strong possibility that the Russians will eventually drive the Ukrainians out of that town, the official said.

If that happens, it won’t lead to any strategic changes on the battlefield, the official said.

One consideration for the Ukrainians, the official said, is how much they continue to pour into defending Bakhmut as they prepare for an offensive to try to drive the Russians out of areas they hold in southern Ukraine.

US officials are working with the Ukrainians on that compromise, the official said.

On another front, US officials are advising Ukraine to adjust the way Kyiv conducts the war by avoiding trying to match Russia round by round with artillery fire, because ultimately Moscow will gain the advantage through attrition, the official said.

This is why the latest US arms supply includes armored vehicles, as this will help Ukraine change the way it conducts war, the official said.

Bad winter weather has hampered fighting on the front lines, although a cold snap that freezes and hardens the ground could clear the way for either side to launch an offensive with equipment heavy, said Serhiy Haidai, governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

The official said the United States has no plans at this stage to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine because they are expensive and difficult to maintain.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius denied on Friday that Berlin was unilaterally blocking the shipment of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, but said the government was ready to move quickly to send them if there was a problem. consensus among the allies.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Howard Goller, Rosalba O’Brien and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-officials-advise-ukraine-wait-offensive-official-says-2023-01-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos