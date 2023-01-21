China Issues Veiled Warning to US Over Taiwan





Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a veiled warning to the United States in his New Year’s message to the country, stressing that China would be engaged in “serious struggles” against separatism and interference in its relations with Taiwan, the media of State, CCTV and Xinhua News. the agency reported on Friday.

At a Lunar New Year reception in the Great Hall of the People, attended by top Politburo party leaders, Xi said in an address to the Chinese people that his party and the military had risen to the challenge of the winds violence and the choppy waters of the international situation, a reference he also made in his speech to the 20th Party Congress in a warning of what he saw as a hostile international environment.

In a subtle message referring to the United States and its relationship with Taiwan, Xi vowed to resolutely carry out major struggles against separatism and interference and firmly seize the initiative in cross-Strait relations, China reported. state television, CCTV and Xinhua.

He also pledged to make more friends in the international arena and actively engage in major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics to ensure stability in a turbulent international environment.

In recent years, leaders have increasingly stressed the importance of asserting a China-centric diplomatic and historical narrative and a determination to move away from a Western-dominated world order.

On national defense, Xi said China has taken solid steps to modernize defense and armed forces over the past year.

Xi, chairman of the parties’ Central Military Commission, also told the military in charge of border defense to increase their vigilance during the Lunar New Year and be ready for battle, according to a separate report by the party’s flagship newspaper. Communists, People’s Daily. .

Xi spoke with soldiers responsible for border, coastal and air defenses via video link ahead of the Lunar New Year and urged them to fulfill their combat readiness to safeguard national security and social stability to ensure that the people Chinese will be able to have a happy and safe Spring Festival.

The report was prominently featured on the front page of People’s Daily on Friday, with a large portrait of Xi in an army uniform flanked by small pictures of troops.

Xi’s achievement of an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the Communist Party of China has fueled speculation that he will attempt forced reunification with Taiwan in the coming years.

China has often accused the United States of supporting Taiwan independence by sending the wrong and dangerous signals to the island which it considers a renegade province. He insists that Taiwan-related issues are internal affairs in which the United States has no right to interfere.

US President Joe Biden and Xi met at the G-20 summit last November, where Biden raised US objections to China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan. Xi told Biden that the Taiwan issue is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line in bilateral relations that should not be crossed.

While China has eased its aggressive wolf warrior rhetoric since the 20th Party Congress in October, analysts say the change in tone should not be seen as a fundamental pivot of its stance.

Wang Yi, who resigned as foreign minister but now oversees China’s foreign policy after being promoted to the 24-member Politburo, wrote in the January issue of the party’s Qiushi magazine that China is against the monopolization of the definition of democracy. In reference to the United States on Taiwanese issues, he denounced interference in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of so-called democracy.”

China is not afraid of bullying and will build a strong defense to safeguard national interests and national dignity, he wrote.

