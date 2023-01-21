Gonorrhea becomes unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in the United States





Colorized scanning electron micrograph of the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which causes gonorrhea.

The most drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the United States to date have occurred in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials said Thursday.

These cases mark the first time that US isolates of the bacterium that causes gonorrhea, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs recommended for treatment.

Fortunately, both cases were successfully cured with powerful injections of the antibiotic ceftriaxone, despite the bacterial isolates showing reduced susceptibility to the drug. Ceftriaxone is currently the recommended first-line treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

But health officials said the cases were a warning. “N. gonorrhoeae becomes less susceptible to a limited arsenal of antibiotics,” they said.

Infusion Resistance

For years, global surveillance data collected by the World Health Organization has shown that gonorrhea is becoming increasingly resistant to our entire range of drugs, including first-line drugs like ceftriaxone. Although surveillance is patchy globally, a review of WHO 2017-2018 data published in 2021 found that N. gonorrhoeae isolates with reduced susceptibility or resistance to ceftriaxone emerged in 21 of the 68 reporting countries, i.e. 31%.

Resistance to alternative antibiotics was even higher. Of the 61 countries reporting data on another antibiotic, azithromycin, 51 countries (84%) reported resistance. And of 51 countries reporting data on the alternative antibiotic treatment, cefixime, 24 countries (47%) reported resistance. For ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic widely abandoned as a treatment for gonorrhea due to resistance, all 70 reporting countries found resistance.

“In many countries, resistance to ciprofloxacin is extremely high, resistance to azithromycin is increasing rapidly, and resistance or reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone and cefixime continues to emerge,” the WHO said in 2021. “Without new treatments for gonorrhea, there will be people with gonorrhea infections that will be difficult to treat and cure.”

Advertising

The agency wasn’t exaggerating. Last year, the WHO added that reports of gonorrhea treatment failure were mounting. “During the past decade, confirmed failure of gonorrhea cure with ceftriaxone alone or in combination with azithromycin or doxycyline has been reported in Australia, France, Japan, Slovenia, Sweden and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” the WHO reported.

One of the isolates reported in Massachusetts yesterday demonstrated reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone, cefixime and azithromycin and resistance to ciprofloxacin, penicillin and tetracycline in laboratory tests. The second isolate appeared to have a similar profile based on genetic data, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported. This strain of N. gonorrhoeae has been seen circulating in Asia-Pacific countries and has been detected in recent cases in the UK.

High cases

Along with the worrying trend of increased resistance is the fact that gonorrhea cases are high globally and are increasing in the United States. In 2020, the WHO estimated that there were 82.4 million new cases of gonorrhea worldwide. In the United States, there were nearly 700,000 cases in 2021, up more than 25% from 2017, according to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In many people, gonorrhea has no symptoms. In others, it’s so mild it can be mistaken for a minor bladder infection or yeast infection. Over time, however, this can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, severe pain, and fertility issues. Health officials stress the need for testing and surveillance to treat infections early before they become serious and have a chance to spread.

For the two Massachusetts cases, health officials are currently working on contact tracing. With no clear link between the two cases, officials say it is likely to be more widespread than currently known.

“The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern that DPH, the CDC and other health departments have been working to detect in the United States,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke, in a statement. “We urge all sexually active people to be tested regularly for sexually transmitted infections and to consider reducing the number of their sexual partners and increasing their use of condoms during sexual intercourse. Clinicians are advised to review the clinical alert and participate in our expanded surveillance efforts.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/01/gonorrhea-is-becoming-unstoppable-highly-resistant-cases-found-in-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos