



COVENTRY, UK – 21st December 2022: Unite union secretary Sharon Graham (center) joins ambulance workers on a picket line outside ambulance headquarters in Coventry. On Friday 20 January, Unite announced an additional 10 days strike as disputes between the government and the ambulance escalated.

LONDON One of Britain’s biggest unions announced on Friday an additional 10 days of strike action over the coming weeks as confrontations between the government and ambulance workers intensified.

More than 2,600 ambulance workers in Wales, West Midlands, North West, North East and East Midlands are already set to strike on Monday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay and staffing.

The newly announced airstrikes are for the North West (February 6, 22, March 20), North East (February 6, 20, March 6, 20) and East Midlands (February 6, 20). 20th, 6th, 20th March), West Midlands (6th, 17th February, 6th, 20th March), Wales (6th, 20th February, 6th, 20th March), North Ireland (January 26, February 16, 17, 23, 24).

The union said additional votes are now being held in four other ambulance trusts that are likely to join the dispute later next month.

“Rather than protect the NHS and strike a deal to end the conflict, the government has dishonorably chosen to demonize ambulance workers. You are misleading as to who you are.” Unite General Sharon Graham said.

“Our members dutifully provide life and limb protection on strike days and it is not the unions that do not provide a minimum level of service. It is the government’s disastrous treatment that has doomed the NHS.”

The union said representatives will work at the local level to ensure emergency life and limb protection is available during the strike, while patients needing life-saving treatment will still be transported to appointments.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has introduced a controversial anti-strike bill to “enforce minimum service levels” across key public services.

The bill would force some employees to work during strikes. Government ministers publicly accused paramedics of endangering lives through industrial action, sparking a widespread backlash from unions and political opponents.

Unite National chief Onay Kasab said the resolution was “in the hands of the government” and that the dispute would only end when Britain’s leadership entered into “proper negotiations” over salaries.

“The government’s continued attempts and talk of a one-off payment or some future salary increase are not enough to resolve this dispute,” Kasab said.

The Royal School of Nursing and ambulance workers, members of the GMB union, also go on strike on February 6. GMB plans to take further action on February 20th, March 6th and March 20th.

