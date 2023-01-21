US and NATO balk at battle tanks for Ukraine





No Leopard tanks will be donated to Ukraine by Germany at this time, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley said Friday during a briefing. ‘a briefing at Ramstein US Air Base in Germany following an international conference. on Ukraine’s support.

The international meeting came amid Kyiv’s frustration over dissent over sending tanks to Ukraine as the full-scale invasion hits the 11-month mark. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct case for the tanks at the meeting.

Later Friday, in his evening speech, Zelenskyy said Ukraine will have to fight to secure a supply of modern heavy armor.

“Every day we make it more evident that there is no alternative to tank decision-making,” he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States, European allies and Canada for military weapons and stressed the importance of their timely delivery. “The only thing worth highlighting is the time, the delivery time,” he said. “Every agreement must be implemented as quickly as possible for our defense.”

During Ramstein’s briefing, Austin and Milley discussed an extensive US military assistance program for Ukraine, including 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

The new US aid package, worth $2.5 billion, brings US military aid to Ukraine to nearly $27 billion since the Russian invasion nearly a year ago .

Austin denied that there was a connection between Germany not sending its Leopard tanks and the United States not committing its Abrams tanks. Downplaying the immediate importance of tanks, he pointed out that Stryker fighting vehicles and Bradley armored vehicles would give Ukraine new capabilities in the war.

“What we’re really focused on is making sure Ukraine has a capability they need to be successful right now. So we have a window of opportunity here between now and spring, every when they start their operation, their counter-offensive,” he added. he said.

The aid program includes three types of missiles, tens of thousands of artillery and mortar shells and additional HIMARS munitions, along with eight Avenger air defense systems. The United States has already announced that it will send a Patriot missile system, while the Netherlands will provide two launch pads as well as missiles, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Austin reaffirmed the allies’ commitment to defending Ukraine.

“It’s not just about Ukraine’s security, it’s about European security and global security,” he said. He expressed confidence that the group will remain united and continue to build momentum.

When asked if Germany was a reliable ally, Austin replied: “They are a reliable ally, they have been for a very, very long time, and I really believe that they will continue to be a reliable ally. in the future.”

Milley echoed Austin’s comment and noted that it was the most unified NATO he had seen in his 40 years in uniform. He said the US aid program, along with unified donations from other countries, signified their determination to defend Ukraine.

“As long as it takes, as long as it takes to keep Ukraine free, independent and sovereign,” he said.

However, Milley pointed out that “synchronizing, sending all this weaponry and training Ukrainian troops in a short window before spring is difficult; the equipment marries with the people and creates a cohesive plan”.

He also said that it would be very difficult for Ukraine to drive the invading Russian forces out of the country this year, and he stressed the importance of consolidating Ukraine’s defensive front.

Defense ministers from around 50 countries, including all NATO members, met in Ramstein to discuss further support for Ukraine. It was Ramstein’s eighth summit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

As for tanks, the new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, hinted that the issue was progressing slowly. Speaking to reporters outside the Ramstein conference room at noon, Pistorius said, “We will make our decisions as soon as possible.”

In an interview with VOA’s Patsy Widakuswara on Friday, NSC coordinator John Kirby said it was up to Germany to decide the size, scale and scope of military assistance it was comfortable supplying to Ukraine.

“We’re not here, arm-twisting, pushing and cajoling,” he said.

Kirby stressed that the NATO alliance remains “very, very solidly behind Ukraine.” However, he noted that NATO allies, as “sovereign nations, they have to decide because they have to have their own national security needs, which they also have to consider, just like us.”

Earlier on Friday, the head of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, also said that Germany and other countries supporting Ukraine will have to decide individually whether to supply it with tanks, but warned that ” giving things now costs money, but the cost for everyone We will be much higher if Russia wins the war in Ukraine We must seriously consider what Ukraine needs and, if possible, give them what they ask.

Moscow said on Friday that any additional tanks provided to Ukraine would have no effect on the course of the conflict.

“We have repeatedly said that such supplies will fundamentally change nothing but add problems for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He said the West would “regret its illusion” that Ukraine can win on the battlefield.

On Friday in Kyiv, US Senators Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham and Sheldon Whitehouse met with Zelenskyy and Ukrainian military officials. VOA correspondent in Kyiv, Anna Chernikova, reported that during a press conference, the senators claimed that the United States should provide tanks and long-range weapons to Ukraine to stop the Russian invasion .

They expressed their belief that Ukraine needs this help now, because time is not on the side of Ukraine and its allies. They also said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin was not arrested now, NATO countries would be next.

The senators appealed to their constituents, saying their money is needed to restore world order. The main message to the Ukrainians was that the United States would stay with them as long as necessary.

