Fears over Google jobs in the UK and Ireland as parent company Alphabet lays off 12,000 employees worldwide | business news





Google employees in the UK and Ireland face uncertainty after parent company Alphabet announced it would cut 12,000 jobs globally.

The Silicon Valley giant employs more than 5,000 people in both countries, but the company won’t figure out how mass cuts will affect them.

The “hard news” about job losses, which account for about 6% of the total workforce, was revealed Friday by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to employees also posted on the company’s news blog.

He said the company had hired for “a period of dramatic growth” over the past two years, but “an economic reality different from what we face today.”

The cuts come days after competitor Microsoft said it would cut 10,000 jobs, or nearly 5% of its workforce.

Facebook’s parent company Meta is cutting 11,000 posts and Amazon is cutting 18,000 jobs.

Alphabet’s job losses affect teams across the company, including some engineering and product teams, as well as recruiting and some corporate functions.

Image: The tech giant’s offices in London

Read more: Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs in preparation for downturn in tech sectorGoogle is testing new AI chatbots

Regarding the decision to cut positions, Pichai told staff:

“The fact that these changes will affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen a period of dramatic growth. To match and spur that growth, we’ve hired an economic reality that’s different from the one we face today.”

‘Hard choice’

“Thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI, we are confident in the tremendous opportunity ahead of us.

“It takes tough choices to fully capture. So we conducted rigorous reviews across product areas and features to ensure that people and roles align with the company’s top priorities.

“The roles we remove are reflective of that review. They apply across alphabets, product areas, features, levels and geographies.

“To our departing Googlers: Thank you for working so hard to help people and businesses around the world. Your contributions have been invaluable and we thank them.

“While this transition will not be easy, we will support our employees as they seek their next opportunity.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/google-job-fears-in-uk-and-ireland-as-parent-firm-alphabet-slashes-12-000-staff-globally-12791005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos