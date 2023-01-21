Why top US officials don’t want to give tanks to Ukraine





Despite German efforts to pressure the United States to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine, top Pentagon leaders are against sending them, three US officials have said.

The German government has signaled it could send its own Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if the US also agrees to send the M1 Abrams to Ukraine, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisting Germany will not act only in concert with its allies.

The three US officials said Berlin had tried to put the US on the spot over sending Abrams tanks, and there had been frustration within the Biden administration with Germany because of back and forth. Officials insist German pressure will not work.

At the same time, officials said President Joe Biden would not pressure Germany to send the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Asked Friday about sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Biden was evasive. Ukraine will receive all the help it needs, he said.

But Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley recommended against sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the three US officials said.

Milley and Austin cited how long it takes to train personnel to operate the tanks and how difficult the tanks are to maintain. They have also argued that they are not the right vehicles for combat in Ukraine right now, officials say.

A US official said Austin had maintained that training to operate and maintain the tanks would take months, and even though the Ukrainians proved adept at learning many new platforms, he continues to resist sending the Abrams.

A Polish Leopard tank takes part in a military exercise in Nowogard, Poland, on May 19, 2022. Wojtek Radwanski / AFP – Getty Images file

Two US officials also noted that Ukraine already has hundreds of tanks at its disposal and over the past year has captured hundreds of Russian tanks from the battlefield and added them to its inventory. .

On Friday, Pentagon press secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder declined to comment on Austin and Milley’s views on the matter, saying in a statement that their comments at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany on US tanks speak for themselves. Were not going to have anything more to provide.

Austin hosted the Ukraine Contact Group at Ramstein, a meeting of nearly 50 countries to discuss aid and contributions to Ukraine.

During public remarks on Friday, Austin appeared to allude to what US officials have said his position is privately that he does not see tanks as essential to the current fight in Ukraine and that they cannot be put in service immediately.

Austin deflected a question about the tanks saying, What we’ve really been focused on is making sure Ukraine has the capability they need to be successful right now.

We have a window of opportunity here. You know, between now and the spring when I, you know, whenever they start their operation, their counteroffensive. And it’s not long. And we need to bring together the right capabilities.

After the meetings on Friday, the Germans did not announce that they would send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian military leaders said they needed 300 tanks to break through Russian defences.

To defeat the Russian Federation, we absolutely need tanks, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The fact is that the question of which weapon is needed is determined by the military. It is the army that insists that tanks and heavy artillery are crucial today.

Danilov said that Ukrainian troops will learn to master the use of new tanks within a month, since we are in a state of war. [W]We learn very quickly about any equipment that helps us destroy the enemy.

As soon as the decision is made and the tanks are provided, we will carry out training very quickly and, believe me, they will be used with the incredible power that this or that weapon has. We have already proven that many times.”

Strykers, Bradleys, MRAPs

Other members of the US government, besides Milley and Austin, also seem entrenched in not sending the Abrams tanks.

A spokesman for the National Security Council echoed some of the concerns US officials have privately highlighted, saying Abrams tanks are very expensive to operate, very expensive to fuel, very expensive to maintain and [require] a lot of training.

Instead of Abrams tanks, Milley and Austin advocated sending armored vehicles, including Strykers, Bradleys, MRAPs and others. These provide strategic flexibility while still being able to move troops around the battlefield, the US official said, and the armor provides protection against Russian attacks.

An American Abrams tank at the Nowa Deba training ground, Poland, September 21, 2022.Artur Widak / AP File

U.S. officials said opposition within the Biden administration to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine was not due to fears Russia viewed the move as an escalation.

Boris Pistorius, Germany’s new defense minister, also denied that Germany’s hesitation was based on concerns about Russian retaliation. He said Germany was still weighing its decision, was ready to act quickly if there was an agreement with the allies and would make a decision as soon as possible.

We fear nothing, said Pistorius. We have only one responsibility towards our people in Germany and Europe and we have to weigh the pros and cons before making such decisions.

He added, And I’m very sure there will be a decision shortly, but I don’t know when and I don’t know what the decision will look like.

Last week, the British government announced that it would supply Challenger 2 tanks in the coming weeks, but the Germans still resisted.

