Vodafone UK Open Trial brings 5G standalone network to customers





Mobile operator Vodafone has confirmed that its first “trial” customers can now connect to one of the UK’s first deployments of its ultra-fast, cloud-based 5G standalone (SA) network deployed in cities including London and Manchester. , Liverpool, Bristol, Bath, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Currently, existing 5G deployments in the UK tend to use non-standalone (NSA) hardware and systems that can still deliver impressive mobile broadband download speeds, but often suffer from some reliance on existing 4G services.

The way to address this is to move to pure end-to-end 5G networks (SA) that offer improvements such as ultra-low latency (faster), better upload speeds, network slicing capabilities, and better internet support. Devices of Things (IoT), enhanced reliability and security.

General readers will note that the carrier initially began testing smaller (and more limited) pilot 5G SA networks in London, Manchester and Cardiff in mid-2021 (here), but this was not for customers and now this has expanded to: A much wider field trial. Select clients are currently being invited to participate in trials across London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Bath, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The trial itself is currently still a limited and controlled experience, allowing Vodafone to test and demonstrate the full potential of 5G. Trialists must have a Samsung Galaxy S21/S22 or OPPO Find X3/X5 Pro smartphone to be accepted.

Vodafone Statement

Rolling out is a significant financial commitment to the telecom industry, and we cannot do it alone. We need government and regulatory support.

This can take the form of providing low-interest loans. regulatory reform for net neutrality; encouraging public procurement of 5G services; Or reduce barriers to rollout. Industry consolidation also plays an important role in providing the necessary scale for investment.

The new network will be supported by Ericsson’s systems and services, including the new 5G core network. However, deploying 5G SAs across the UK would be a much slower and more expensive process as equipment would need to be upgraded at each mastsite. Part of the exam is not only testing the network and its capabilities, but figuring out how to deploy the new technology in a commercially viable way.

Virgin Media O2 and EE are also preparing for 5G SA upgrades with their own trials, but Vodafone currently appears to be leading the way in both OpenRAN and 5G SA. Three UK hasn’t really said much about 5G SA and doesn’t appear to be making it as high a priority as its competitors right now. Three currently leads in 5G speeds and has good coverage, but it could be eaten away if they allow their rivals to get ahead with 5G SA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ispreview.co.uk/index.php/2023/01/vodafone-uk-open-trial-5g-standalone-network-to-customers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos