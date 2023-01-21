The New Frontier of America’s War on TikTok: College Campuses | American universities





There’s a new frontline opening up in America’s war on TikTok: college campuses.

The China-based app has already been banned on all federal government devices and on government devices in 31 states over data privacy concerns. Now the restrictions extend to universities, with Auburn University, Oklahoma University, Texas A&M and others all blocking the platform from school wifi networks in recent weeks.

Such bans are possible because school policies permit the blocking of traffic to certain websites on campus wifi networks, measures usually reserved for harmful content and pornography. But these policies can also extend to specific apps, which has been done in the past with platforms like the anonymous social media account Yik Yak.

Students at schools affected by the bans have already taken to TikTok to complain, using popular memes and viral sounds to express themselves. This diet is ridiculous, wrote one user. Others seem to be testing the limits of these policies: I’m not allowed to post TikToks anymore, so let’s see if I can, another user said. Do you see this video? (The policies only prevent access to TikTok on school networks and do not prevent posting to the app using cellular data.)

Some internet freedom advocates also question the policies, calling them a misguided form of censorship. And others say such bans are tantamount to bending at a time when targeting Chinese technology is politically beneficial.

This is an extension of the awkward and extreme state actions we’ve seen taken against TikTok at the state level, said Angelo Carusone, president of the nonprofit media watchdog Media Matters for America. The ban will be ineffective and will only score political points and tax already fragile infrastructure.

The university bans come amid a cascade of actions against TikTok in recent months by lawmakers who say its China-based parent company may collect sensitive user data and censor content that goes against party demands. Chinese communist. In late December, Congress passed a measure banning the platform on all federal government devices, and similar bans have taken hold in more than 30 states over the past year, including Maryland and Georgia.

Many internet freedom advocates have pointed to the irony of states and schools allegedly fighting Chinese censorship by censoring these apps themselves.

If it weren’t so alarming, it would be hilarious for US policymakers to try to get tough on China by acting exactly like the Chinese government, said Evan Greer, deputy director of the nonprofit advocacy group Fight for the Future. This is classic, state-backed Internet censorship.

While state and school device bans are easier to implement, university measures will be much more logistically difficult, experts say, because students can still easily circumvent them by using cellular data instead.

This specific ban will likely barely count as an inconvenience to students subject to it, and it would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, both technically and ethically, to enforce compliance with students using TikTok on their own personal devices, Mike said. Parkin, technical engineer manager of the cybersecurity company Vulcan Cyber.

It could also cause campus data networks to become congested, making student devices slower and inefficient. TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown criticized the ban and warned there could be unintended consequences for students’ ability to share information and connect on campus.

Texas A&M is one of the few universities to have banned TikTok on its university network. Photograph: Texas A&m University/EPA Document

Were disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to adopt policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity in their states and are based on baseless lies about TikTok, he said.

Most of these bans were enacted by schools that receive government funds in states like Texas, where lawmakers are already waging a political war against TikTok. This chapter is just the latest example of global culture wars playing out on college campuses, Carusone said. Whether it’s the counterculture movement of the 1960s, the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, or the allegations of liberal indoctrination on college campuses that began in the 1990s and continues today, young are often used as pawns in larger political battles.

College campuses can be an important frontline for how the rest of the culture and the political landscape deals with the real problem, he said. Part of the reason politicians feel like they can get away with this stuff is that they think there won’t be any political consequences, they think young people don’t have no political power.

Carusone said the battle will only escalate in the coming months as we enter a presidential primary season in which being tough on China is seen as beneficial for both Democrats and Republicans.

It’s going to be a new goal where they’re all going to try to outdo each other, he said. It’s fertile ground, but TikTok is a red herring because such security issues exist with all platforms. It ends up being a hyper-political issue that doesn’t address the real threats.

The bans distract from ongoing legitimate issues, said Gillian Diebold of the Center for Data Innovation, including data privacy, app security and national security.

What would be more effective, she added, would be measures such as the adoption of national data privacy legislation or the obligation of transparency on the data collected and the application of encryption. end-to-end across all social media apps.

Targeting a single app isn’t going to make a dent in tackling these real issues, she said. These issues exist on all social media apps, not just TikTok.

