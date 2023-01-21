British shoppers cut their spending due to inflation.





December retail sales -1.0% m/m vs. +0.5% Reuters poll – 5.8% year-over-year decline is the largest on record for December.

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Inflation-stricken British consumers have reduced their shopping by the most in the main month of December in at least 25 years, official data showed on Friday, raising hopes for a Christmas boost in the country’s retail sector. this is broken

Sales were down 5.8% from December 2021, the biggest drop for that month on record dating back to 1997 and the ninth consecutive month of decline on a yearly basis.

The National Statistical Office, which reversed a Reuters survey of economists predicting a 0.5 per cent rise in monthly sales, said sales unexpectedly fell 1 per cent compared to November.

Sterling fell against the US dollar and the euro.

Olivia Cross of consulting firm Capital Economics said the sudden drop suggests that some of the resilience seen in the economy at the end of 2022 was gone in December.

“Moreover, we believe most of the barriers to activity from high inflation and rising interest rates have not yet been felt,” she said.

Consumer confidence fell for the first time in three months in January, the lowest level since at least 1974, according to a survey.

The UK economy is widely expected to fall into recession.

Retail sales declined 3.0% in 2022, the worst annual performance since at least 1997.

ONS Deputy Director of Research and Economic Indicators Heather Bovill said food sales rose in November as shoppers stocked up early for Christmas, but fell again in December as supermarkets linked them to rising costs of living.

Food sales declined 0.3% in December after increasing 1.0% month over month in November. Non-food store sales declined 2.1%.

In terms of value, overall spending was down 1.2% month-over-month from November.

growth plan

On Thursday, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was more optimistic, saying the recent decline in inflation was “the beginning of a signal that a corner has been turned”.

Nonetheless, the BoE is expected to raise rates for the 10th consecutive time on February 2nd.

British Retail Consortium head Helen Dickinson said retailers and customers still face cost pressures, but the situation should improve in the second half of 2023.

Updates on Christmas deals from the UK’s largest retailers, including Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), were better than expected as shoppers returned to stores at the expense of their online keys. tendency.

ONS said online sales fell in December due to strikes by postal workers.

Online retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) reported an 11% drop in sales over the Christmas period due to strikes.

Cost of living increases hit luxury retailer Ocado (OCDO.L) hard in results released earlier this week.

Tesco chairman John Allen said Friday’s figures underscored the need for a long-term economic growth strategy.

“What we want to see from the government is a really serious and thoughtful long-term growth plan,” Alan told BBC Radio.

Additional reporting by James Davey and William James; Edited by Kate Holton, Tomasz Janowski, and Toby Chopra

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uk-retail-sales-unexpectedly-fall-by-1-december-2023-01-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos