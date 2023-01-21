Snow forecast: Britain braces for a big freeze as temperatures drop to minus 3C.





Ice and 1cm of snow were expected in the northeast of England on Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to -3 degrees Celsius in some towns and even lower in rural areas.

As sub-zero temperatures continue to grip the UK, travelers and those in vulnerable health have been warned of havoc from showers and ice.

Severe weather warnings have been issued across the UK and experts say more will be issued in the coming days.

Frozen bushes in London’s Bushy Park on Thursday

(Reuters)

Health authorities have issued a level 3 cold wave warning across the UK until 9am on Wednesday. This means that the health of vulnerable patients is at greater risk and services may be disrupted.

Early Thursday morning, Manchester Airport was forced to close two runways for about three hours while workers cleared heavy snow and grounded dozens of flights.

From Wednesday through Thursday, temperatures fell below -10 degrees Celsius overnight in parts of the UK.

A yellow ice warning has been issued on Thursday and Friday across Cornwall, most of Wales, Stoke-on-Trent, Greater Manchester, the North East, North Scotland and Northern Ireland.

And frequent inland heavy rains in winter were expected to head south across much of Scotland.

Elsewhere, winter showers were largely confined to the coast, while plenty of sunny and cold weather occurred elsewhere, the Met Office said. Strong winds from the north and east accentuated the cold.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: Cold air continues to push across Britain from the north, with light snow, winter conditions and overnight frosts in many areas.

A national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the West of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with more warnings likely in the coming days.

Snowplow clears snow from airfield.

(Reuters)

A frozen lake in Aviemore, Scotland

(Getty Images)

Manchester Airport temporarily closed both runways after heavy snowfall, tweeting: Health and safety is always our top priority and we will resume operations as soon as possible.

Passenger Nathan Booth tweeted that he had been sitting on a flight to Birmingham for the past hour because it had been windy and snowy.

Snow fell in Newcastle upon Tyne Thursday afternoon.

Meteorological service forecasters predicted severe frosts on Thursday night, bringing temperatures to minus 3 degrees Celsius in towns and cities in central Scotland and very cold conditions in the countryside, with lower and isolated patches of frozen fog.

Alex Deakin said it will become more and more scattered as it moves south, with snow falling in northwest England and north Wales.

Temperatures will plummet again on Friday evening, bringing another frosty night, he said.

Some freeze-fog patches remain over the weekend, but the big freeze is set to ease and next week will be drier.

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to be warmer than southeast England on Sunday as warmer air moves slowly from the west.

