



Watch: Why UK banks are blocking money transfers to crypto exchanges

Many UK high street banks are blocking payments with major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. Yahoo Finance talks to financial services experts about the underlying reasons for this crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

As we enter 2023, will banks change course and bring cryptocurrency back in the cold, or will they let this nascent industry wilt on the vine?

In this week’s episode of The Crypto Mile, Yahoo Finance talks to Adrian Ip, Managing Director of Aquis Exchange, about the motivations behind the UK banking industry’s stern response.

The stance taken by UK banks ranges from completely blocking customer access to cryptocurrency transactions to making it much more difficult.

Commercial bank customers are frustrated because some banks not only banned remittances to exchanges, but also blocked withdrawals from exchanges to banks.

This locks user funds on exchanges like Binance and Coinbase (COIN), and if customers want to convert crypto to fiat, they still have no other option but to find a crypto-friendly bank, and this list is getting smaller and smaller.

Ip says the reason banks have taken a cautious approach to the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector is their appetite for risk.

“Banks need to consider the risks of allowing consumers to interact with organizations that could potentially harm consumers and do things that could lead to bad outcomes with consumer money,” he said.

Aquis Exchange’s Managing Director says that traditional financial ecosystems are heavily regulated, and that regulation is built on real-world examples of consumer harm and illicit activities occurring around the world.

Consumer harm means that customers lose money because they are seduced by unfair market practices.

Retail banks could be fined millions of pounds for customer damage. One look at the state of play surrounding the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is enough for High Street Bank to determine that the risks of exposure outweigh the benefits.

“What is clear to many industries today is that things are happening in the crypto world that are different from what we expected within traditionally regulated and sanctioned financial services,” Ip said.

“Obviously, a lot of the things that are commonly talked about are things like black market trading, terrorist financing, market manipulation, money laundering, and so on.

The exchange manager added that traditional financial organizations that are regulated and authorized should have audit and risk and compliance committees.

“These committees ask questions like, ‘What we allow might lead to something that could violate regulations and laws, or that could mean our customers lose money,'” he added.

Many companies in the cryptocurrency space may not want to ask themselves these questions.

The Relationship between the UK Banking Sector and the Cryptocurrency Sector

Let’s take a look at how some of the UK’s major banks have responded to the reputational damage done to the crypto sector after the collapse of the FTX exchange in November 2022.

Following the collapse of the FTX exchange, UK High Street bank NatWest (NWG.L) said: Company, until further notice.

We’ve decided to take appropriate steps to keep our customers safe and secure. This does not mean that we completely block cryptocurrency payments, but we will restrict payments to cryptocurrency exchanges with the highest risk of financial harm.

The UK banks that take the strictest approach to encryption are Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), USBC UK and Starling Bank.

The latest Starling Bank claim that cryptocurrency exchanges are “high-risk and heavily used for criminal purposes.”

Regarding cryptocurrency payments, Lloyds said: We no longer accept cryptocurrency purchases via credit card, purchase cryptocurrency via debit card or transfer funds to the cryptocurrency site at your own risk. You can.

Online banks like Revolut and Monzo are still crypto-friendly. Monzo said: As a Monzo customer, you can purchase cryptocurrencies using various cryptocurrency exchanges as part of your personal banking with us.”

And Nationwide, which is technically an architectural society rather than a bank, is generally positive about cryptocurrency trading. You can use your debit card to buy cryptocurrency, transfer it to an exchange, or cash out your cryptocurrency investment into your current account.

The only restriction is that you cannot transfer to Binance as this exchange is banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Move to traditional finance, digital asset sector

Adrian Ip outlined several traditional financial regulators considering the business opportunities in the digital asset space.

“How do we make sure we’re doing it for the benefit of consumers and people who want to trade this stuff?” he said.

“The traditional financial space is looking to incorporate some of the innovations coming out of the crypto industry as part of their regulatory practices.

“Blockchains, cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies are all happening in the traditional finance space.

However, he stressed that traditional finance’s foray into blockchain and cryptocurrencies does not necessarily represent an existential threat to crypto exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

“However, the traditional financial industry is looking to provide additional consumer protection while taking a piece of business in the digital asset space,” he added.

