UK Announces Assistance to Ethiopia Drought and Conflict Areas





UK Department of Development Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP has released life-saving food and nutrition to help hundreds of thousands of people.

The fund will support people facing the extreme effects of drought and conflict throughout Ethiopia, including Tigray, and in regions of increasing instability in western Ethiopia, such as Oromia.

As violence and unrest rise, the UK is urging the international community not to lose focus on Ethiopia after a landmark peace deal was signed in Tigray in November.

The UK’s essential assistance announced today (20 January 2023) will reach the most vulnerable in Ethiopia’s unsecured areas. More than 600,000 people in Ethiopia will benefit from improved access to critical food supplies or nutritional products.

Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell announced a new funding package, including food supplies and other nutrition, in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in a country where violence and unrest are still rising.

Ethiopia now has close to 30 million people in urgent need of aid, more than any other country in the world. An estimated 22 million people in the North and West face extreme food insecurity due to drought, conflict and economic strain.

In Tigray, humanitarian access has improved since a peace agreement was signed in November. But huge numbers of people still have limited access to essential supplies and basic services, including food, fuel and medical care.

Violence and unrest continue to rise elsewhere in Ethiopia, including in Oromia. As the security situation worsened, a significant number of civilians left their homes and lacked access to essential services such as electricity, mobile networks, medical facilities and banks, which were out of reach of aid agencies.

UK funding for the Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP) will address this humanitarian crisis by providing aid to those most in need across Ethiopia, including in Oromia, Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

Minister for Development Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP said:

At a time when nearly 30 million people across Ethiopia face severe hardship, this support from the UK comes at a critical moment.

Our life-saving aid will reach hundreds of thousands of people, more than half of whom are women and children who are bearing the brunt of our deteriorating national crisis.

To alleviate suffering and save lives, I urge the international community not to lose focus on Ethiopia’s deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

Total UK funding announced today is $16.6 million, serving more than 600,000 people. The $11.6 million donation to the PSNP will reach approximately 250,000 people living in extreme poverty, along with food and livelihood security.

Funding will be pooled in a multi-donor fund with international partners and will go to regions across Ethiopia, including Oromia, Amhara, Afar and Harar urban districts. Over the past 17 years, the UK has provided $650 million to the programme.

An additional 5 million UK funding announced today through the World Food Program will help treat the nearly 23,000 pregnant and lactating women suffering from moderate to severe acute malnutrition and better fund feeding programs for 42,000 pupils in 75 schools. infrastructure will be provided.

This critical support for malnourished mothers and children will go to the most vulnerable and most in need, including those in conflict zones in northern and western Ethiopia. World Food Program (WFP) funds will also be invested in promoting local production of nutritional products, benefiting an additional 330,000 children each month.

British Ambassador Darren Welch said:

Britain’s latest donation is part of a long-standing relationship with the Ethiopian government and helps address the country’s humanitarian needs.

UK support for the Productive Safety Net Program and the World Food Program quickly reaches those most in need, with support targeting the most vulnerable, including women and children, all too often worst affected by climate shocks and conflict. will reach

Darren Welch is the newly appointed permanent representative of the African Union and Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The fund comes just a month after British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Ethiopia following the recent peace agreement and humanitarian line launch. The funding marks the UK’s commitment to spend $156 million on humanitarian aid to East Africa in fiscal year 2022-2023.

background

Total humanitarian aid to Ethiopia for this fiscal year was $49.2 million.

UK funding of 16.6 million is used for:

$11.6 million for production safety net programs $5 million for World Food Programme

Nutritional needs in Ethiopia are critical, with hospitalizations of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition the highest on record since 2018.

More than 1.2 million children with severe acute malnutrition currently need life-saving support, with an additional 3.5 million children and nearly 1 million pregnant and lactating women needing support for moderate acute malnutrition.

