‘I really miss school’: 71,000 children in UK struggling with long Covid

ITV News' Chloe Keedy shared the news of her two children learning how to live with a long Covid.

“Some days I can handle it, some days I can’t.”

12-year-old Tillie Adams has been living with the effects of Covid for two years.

Diagnosed in January 2021, her “cold-like symptoms” quickly turned to more serious conditions.

“It was mainly colic,” her mom Kelly explains. “She had really bad stomach pains and every time she ate, it got worse and she cried in pain. So she stopped eating her food completely.”

When Tillie was admitted to the hospital in April 2021, she weighed only 3 stone.

Since then, Tillie has had to be fed through a tube. Her symptoms are still incredibly debilitating, causing severe pain in her stomach and legs.

She now returns to school with a part-time job, but is struggling to do other things she used to enjoy.

Tillie is one of 71,000 children in the UK suffering from Post Covid-19 syndrome, better known as Long Covid.

Tillie now eats through a tube. Credit: ITV News

“You can’t just think about that day,” says Tillie. “I have to think about the next day,” she said.

“Because if I have important things to do the next day, I can’t do anything that day. I try to think of all the positives. I try to think of getting better’.

“But I really don’t know.”

Kelly said doctors “hope” her daughter will recover but “can’t guarantee”.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals in London have developed a dedicated clinic for children suffering from a long Covid.

Imani Howsam, 14, is one of about 50 patients they have seen since it was established in October 2021.

Imani Howsam with her parents. Credit: ITV News

It is designed as a ‘one-stop shop’ where each child is evaluated by a team of seven experts, including a psychologist, physiotherapist and nutritionist.

Rob Schneider is the clinic’s occupational therapist. He said the lengthy Covid causes a huge range of chronic symptoms in the children he treats, but that the kinds of symptoms Imani has — “fatigue, brain fog and difficulty getting back to school” — are fairly common.

Imani’s dad, Karl, said his daughter loved squash and swimming, but “I can’t do those things anymore”.

Her mom, Nadia, said Imani was so exhausted that she sometimes slept 18 hours a day.

The day we met at the clinic was the second time Imani had left home in a month and she hadn’t been able to go to school for a year.

“I really miss school,” she says. “I miss my friends. I want my normal life back.”

The clinic at Guys and St Thomas is one of 14 hubs across the UK dedicated to treating children with a long Covid.

Specialists cannot promise to cure the condition, but they try and aim to help children live with it.

“With the right intervention, we hope to improve the situation faster and see some young people in our clinic get better within a few months,” explains pediatric consultant Dr. Emma Parish. service.

“But overall it’s about a situation that takes months and slowly improves. I think the impact socially on them is enormous and the impact on us as a society is young people who need to get better because we want them to do that. They can do what they want and what they want to do in the future.”

Imani’s journey from her home in Surrey to her hospital appointment in London will take days, if not weeks, to recover.

But when we talk after our appointment, she smiles broadly.

Both she and her parents said they felt like they were being taken seriously and listened to for the first time since she got sick.

