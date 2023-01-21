The Mosquito Coast, One of Us Lies, Vampire Academy





Melissa George and Justin Theroux in The Mosquito CoastCredit: Apple TV+

Watch: There’s never a good time for your TV show to be canceled. It’s a horrible, life-altering part of the entertainment industry that nonetheless happens all the time, disappointing fans, putting people out of work, and curtailing creative efforts.

But there’s probably a worse time to be canceled, and that’s Friday night. No one wants their show shut down, but no one wants to be the last thing some network execs throw in the recycling bin before calling it a weekend and walking out, confident he’ll get lost in the mix. of the entertainment news cycle by the time Monday morning rolls around.

So here are the victims of this week’s quiet bloodbath, as two different streamers knocked three existing shows off their rosters tonight. First up: Apple TV+, which announced tonight that it will be ending Justin Theroux’s The Mosquito Coast after two seasons. Theroux starred in the series (which is based on the book by his uncle, novelist Paul Theroux) as an American inventor who uproots his family to live in Latin America. Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman all co-starred.

Meanwhile, Peacock launched two series, both YA dramas, with One Of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy both receiving the axe. One Of Us Is Lying, based on the book by Karen M. McManus, managed to spend two seasons on the NBC-affiliated streamer, with its young cast (Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod and Mark McKenna) attempted to determine which of their classmates was a murderer. Vampire, meanwhile, was killed off after just one season; although it received decent reviews, Julie Plec’s latest journey into the world of teenage vampires failed to score a second season at the streamer.

[via Deadline]

