One of Britain’s oldest department stores is closing after 240 years due to rising costs





One of Britain's oldest department stores closes after 240 years.

Eve and Ranshaw in Louth, Lincolnshire, is closing forever on March 4 due to rising costs.

One of Britain’s oldest department stores is closing after 240 years (Credit: SWNS)

The store first opened in 1781, 242 years ago. Source: SWNS

The shop has been open since 1781 and has been run by the same family for the past three generations.

The beloved shop started by becoming one of the first three centers in the UK to make plain weave and reversible carpets.

Like many high street retailers, it has struggled to recover after the pandemic.

Owner Marcus Sandwid said the current pressures from cost of living meant the store “could no longer survive”.

A statement issued by the store said: It is with a heavy heart that Louth closes after 240 years of service. We are immensely proud of our store and its heritage.

In recent years, we have faced difficult times due to changes in customer shopping habits, lockdowns, rising costs of doing business and the current cost of living crisis.

We thank all our customers for your business over the years.

Eve & Ranshaw would not be as successful as it is today without your support and loyalty.

Thank you for being with our store through all its ups and downs.”

The online service is shutting down on January 30th, urging customers to redeem their gift cards and loyalty points as soon as possible.

The news comes at a time when central England is facing difficult times as shoppers spend less in stores due to rising bills and costs.

Retail sales are estimated to have declined 1 per cent in December, the second month of decline, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

The data shows that shopping volume declined 3% overall in 2022 compared to a 5.2% increase in 2021.

The percentage of online sales fell from 25.9% last month to 25.4% in December.

Several brands collapsed last year as they struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, stationery chain Paperchase said it was in talks with a potential buyer after placing a manager.

Big burger chain Byron Burger also recently fell under administration and will immediately close nine restaurants.

The chain’s owner said 218 jobs would be lost as a result of the closure.

FashioncompanyM&Co announced its collapse last year after losing the same battle that “many retailers” are fighting.

Wellies storeJoules also moved down.

In December, pub chain Wetherspoon announced the closure of a total of 39 pubs due to soaring inflation.

Here, The Sun compiled a full list of retailers that closed last year.

More popular chains have also fallen victim to the pandemic, including Las Iguanas, Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia.

Maid.com, an online furniture company, also collapsed at the end of last year because it could not find a buyer.

Earlier this week, Revolution Bar announced that 20 of its locations would be closed Monday and Tuesday due to rising energy prices.

According to the British Beer and Pub Association, around 4,500 pubs in the UK are considering reducing their winter hours.

