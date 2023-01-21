Steven Cohens Point72 Finally Gains UK Regulatory Approval





Steven Cohens Point72 has finally been approved to operate directly in the UK, 10 years after the US trader’s former firm pleaded guilty to insider trading and paid a record $1.8 billion in fines.

Point72, a former family office that opened to outside investors in 2018 and manages $26.7 billion in assets, succeeded last week in a multi-year attempt to gain regulatory approval, according to the FCA website.

The company can provide financing to UK investors under the name Point72 Europe (London).

The regulator’s decision comes after Point72’s application was twice rejected and Cohens’ former firm, SAC Capital, was sanctioned in 2013.

Cohen was never personally charged with insider trading, but as part of the settlement he was banned from overseeing funds that managed outside money, and several of his fund managers were convicted and sentenced to prison terms.

In 2017, it was hinted that his new entity, Point72, would be denied an approval request from the FCA, which has been wary of giving approval before the US regulator’s ban is over.

After the company reopened as a hedge fund the following year, UK regulators ruled that Cohen was unsuitable and unfit to provide funds to British clients.

A spokesperson for Point72 said: We welcome FCA’s approval and look forward to continuing to grow our business in the UK.

Lack of accreditation allowed Point72 to operate two offices in London’s upscale St James’ district, with 37 trading teams and more than 230 employees.

But that meant it stopped offering the fund to UK investors and had to use a third-party company to run it.

The approval is also a symbolic step for the company, making it easier to attract and retain potentially talented traders and easier to expand its US private equity operations to London.

An FCA spokesperson said that if a company can demonstrate that it meets the criteria necessary for approval, FCA has no right to refuse.

Granting the approval would give regulators a tighter grip on Point72 and make the company more directly accountable, said a person familiar with the regulator’s thinking.

Regulators can also request information from Point72, something they couldn’t do when Point72 operated through a third-party company. This helps broader efforts to better understand the flow of money around non-banking financial institutions, which UK regulators consider a major source of unidentified systemic risk.

To meet FCA requirements, Point72 had to put in place a senior manager responsible for UK activities that could answer regulators about misconduct. Cohen is not one of those managers, the man said.

SAC’s past troubles don’t appear to have diminished investor appetite for Point72. In 2018, Cohen told the audience that raising $5 billion from investors isn’t actually that difficult. In 2021, the group raised an additional $1.5 billion after providing emergency funding to Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop short squeeze.

