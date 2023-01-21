Ukrainian families complain about their struggle to find a home in the UK | Ukraine





Maria, 22, came to Britain from Ukraine in March last year, shortly after the outbreak of war. She and her mother traveled using a Ukrainian family planning visa to stay with her aunt. But when her aunt was evicted, they became homeless. For five months, Maria and her mother have been living in temporary accommodation in South London.

Horrible, actually. The hallway is very old and dirty, says Maria. Congress wasn’t much help. The room is too small for two adults to share.

Maria wants to find private accommodations, but it costs nothing when she lives on Universal Credit. She has to pay a deposit and has a lot of savings, but right now, she adds Maria.

Photo of Maria with her mother, Liudmyla: Terrible, actually. Hallways are very old and dirty. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Maria’s position is shared by many more than 150,000 Ukrainians who have come to the UK under sponsorship schemes or to stay with relatives. It was reported in August that more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK could become homeless in 2023 as their initial six-month placement with hosts ends without additional accommodation.

Anastasia Salnikova is the founder of the community interest group J&C Soul CIC and has been supporting Ukrainian refugees whose sponsorship schemes are ending. Difficulty finding accommodation was a recurring theme for Salnikova.

The problem people are facing is that when sponsorship contracts end, some become homeless, says Salnikova. People find it too difficult to find private accommodations. Many single parents and people with universal credit are struggling to find accommodation, even those with full-time jobs. So what will happen is that more people will be facing homelessness when the plan is over.

Anastasia Salnikova: There are many single parents or people with universal credit, and even those with full-time jobs are struggling to find accommodation. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Oksana, a single mother of a 12-year-old son, is struggling to find a place to live when the patronage program ends, despite being a relatively well-paid full-time cook. Since December, she has looked at at least 7 properties, but she has not been able to find a place for herself and her son to live.

My plans are coming to an end and I’m trying to find private accommodation, but even though I’m making money and have a good job in central London, I can’t find one because it’s either too expensive or requires a guarantor. .

My sponsors are well-connected and help me find somewhere. But despite all the connections and good jobs we have, it’s still difficult, says Oksana. So it’s even more difficult for those who don’t have it.

Natalia Platonova and her partner Andreyy Palatov feel like they are in limbo. Their current sponsorship is set to end in the coming months, with a possible extension, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Natalia Platonova and husband Andreyy: No matter how good our sponsors are, we want to be independent. Photo: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

They come from Mariupol, which was completely destroyed by bombing, so they are not an option to return. They want to make a life out of it.

On the one hand, I was very grateful that we were here and that we were able to escape and survive. Our sponsors have done a great job with the interpreter, the couple say.

No matter how wonderful a sponsor is, we want to be independent, but we are middle-aged and can’t speak English. They add that finding a job or a landlord to rent to us is more difficult, not because we don’t want to, but because we don’t speak English.

A spokesperson for the Leveling Up, Housing and Communities department said:

We have provided extensive funding to Congress, including an additional $150 million for Ukrainian guests to move into their own homes, and an additional $5 million to purchase homes for people fleeing the conflict.

Everyone who arrives in Ukraine can work or study and take advantage of the benefits from the first day, and if the guest is here for a year, we have increased the appreciation payment to the sponsor to 500 per month.

