US Designates Russian Wagner Group as Transnational Criminal Organization | american foreign policy





The United States will designate the Russian mercenary group Wagner as a major transnational criminal organization, imposing new sanctions on the military contractor who aided Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced on Friday that the Treasury will apply the new designation in the coming days, putting it in the same category as Italian mafia groups and Japanese and Russian organized crime. .

The designation will allow for broader application of sanctions across the groups’ sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere.

Wagner is a criminal organization that commits large-scale atrocities and human rights abuses, Kirby said.

We will work tirelessly to identify, disrupt, expose and target those who help Wagner, he said.

The White House also released footage of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea which it said was intended to help bolster Wagner’s forces as they fought alongside troops. Russians in Ukraine. The Biden administration first accused North Korea of ​​supplying arms to Russia.

These actions recognize the transcontinental threat Wagner poses, including through his continued pattern of serious criminal activity with these actions, and there will be more to come, Kirby said.

The US government also released an image dated November 18 on Friday that it said showed Russian train cars traveling between Russia and North Korea. Kirby said the information was shared with the DPRK Sanctions Committee’s Panel of Experts on UN Security.

The arms transfers are in direct violation of the UN Security Council resolution, Kirby said.

The White House has increasingly expressed concern over Wagner’s growing involvement in the war, as it was particularly active in the heavy fighting in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. The White House said that in some cases Russian military officials were even subordinated to Wagner’s command.

Kirby said the United States now estimates Wagner has about 50,000 people fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts the company recruited from prisons.

The United States estimates that Wagner, owned by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, spends around $100 million a month on the war. Prigozhin has also publicly claimed some of the recent Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

We see indications, including in intelligence, that tensions between Wagner and the Russian Defense Ministry are growing, Kirby added. Wagner is becoming a rival power center for the Russian military and other Russian ministries. Publicly, Prigozhin and his fighters criticized Russian generals and defense officials for their performance in Ukraine.

Wagner Group mercenaries have also been accused by Western countries and UN experts of numerous human rights abuses across Africa, including in the Central African Republic, Libya and Mali. Last month, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced that he had designated the Wagner group as an entity of particular concern for its activities in the Central African Republic.

Wagner has faced U.S. sanctions since 2017. The Commerce Department last month unveiled new export restrictions targeting Wagner in an effort to further restrict his access to technology and supplies.

