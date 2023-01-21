Snow to hit Britain today with bone-chilling minus 9 degrees





The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Alert across the UK for freezing fog.

Britain is set to be covered in more snow as bone-chilling temperatures continue to sweep across the country.

A yellow weather advisory has been issued across the UK which could disrupt travel due to freezing fog.

Temperatures fell below -10C in parts of the UK earlier this week as the country was hit by snow and ice. WX Chart

The Met Office said: Freezing fog is expected to develop Friday night, with some areas slowly clearing by Saturday morning.

Some fog can be very thick with visibility sometimes less than 100 meters. Freezing fog can also make some untreated surfaces slippery.

Western England is more likely to see freezing fog persisting into the late morning and into the afternoon in some areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology urged people to avoid travel as much as possible and allow enough time to avoid potential accidents.

Scotland can see temperatures as low as minus 9 degrees and see snow cover over parts of the country throughout the day.

More rural areas in the UK will see temperatures as low as -7 degrees Celsius.

It will be slightly warmer in towns and cities, but temperatures can still drop to minus 2 degrees.

Temperatures fell below -10C in parts of the UK earlier this week as the country was hit by snow and ice.

According to the chart, parts of Scotland will be covered in snow today. WX Chart

It comes as forecasters predict more snowfall in the UK in the coming days.

Today’s snow depth chart from WXCHARTS shows that there will be heavy snow in Scotland today.

Earlier this week, Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said:

This could affect British weather by bringing more snow and colder weather into early February, which could be prolonged and possibly delay the onset of warmer spring weather.

The SSW event could lead to a major outage in the Polar Vortex, putting the UK at risk of much colder and snowier weather over the coming weeks.

How to watch GB News: Live on TV on Virgin Channel 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236. Listen everywhere on DAB+ radio or download GB News if you haven’t already. The app to watch live, get alerts for breaking news, and catch up on any show on the go!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.uk/weather/uk-weather-forecast-heavy-snow-to-hit-britain-today-as-bone-chilling-9c-freeze-to-grip-nation/428399 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos