The Last of Us showrunner talks about pre-production, fan backlash and spores

When Craig Mazin first played The Last of Us in 2013, he was captivated by the post-apocalyptic story within the first 10 minutes. He said to himself, someone will adapt this [for TV or film]and it’s going to be great, but it won’t be me.

A decade later, Mazin, who is best known as the writer and creator of the 2019 HBO miniseries Chernobyl, told The Washington Post he was surprised to find himself publishing an adaptation of the acclaimed video game series. by the review alongside his co-creator Neil Druckmann, who told Mazin he thought he would never choose him for the task. The pilot premiered earlier this month to favorable reviews and a viewership of 4.7 million, making it HBO’s second most-watched debut since 2010. The TV adaptation stars Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) in lead roles as they navigate a zombie. -America infested.

Mazin recalled being first approached by PlayStation Productions in 2018. Carter Swan, the publishers’ lead IP extension producer, presented him with a long list of Sony PlayStation-owned titles that the publisher felt were suitable. for a possible television adaptation. Mazin was confused as he searched the list, noticing one glaring omission: Where is the last of us? He asked. He was disappointed to learn that it was set to be a feature film, believing it was not a movie and would be better for television.

Although The Last of Us was at one point positioned as a live-action film, directed by Sam Raimi and with Sony subsidiary Screen Gems to distribute it, the partnership ended with the rights dropping. due to creative differences.

Druckmann began to reconsider the future of The Last of Uss as an adaptation. A film no longer suited him and he landed on television potential with Sony Pictures Television. Following a nudge from actress Shannon Woodward (Dina in The Last of Us Part II), who was a friend of Mazins and believed the two would hit it off, Druckmann and Mazin met for lunch in 2019 and instantly connected.

A week later we pitched [the show] to HBO and that’s it, Mazin said. Since then, we are going at the speed of light.

Mazin, who previously worked with the prestige television network, said presenting HBO was easy. The adaptation process, by comparison, was tricky. Filming took 200 days and followed a feature-length production schedule, which Mazin says, in his previous experience with creating Chernobyl, is an expected pace for HBO.

Network TV will ask its showrunners to turn seven to eight pages [of the script] per day, says Mazin. We shot more like 18-19 days per episode, [which amounted to] two and a half pages a day, maybe three.

One of the biggest hurdles was size and scope. Mazin and Druckmann knew they wanted to tell the full story of the early games in Season 1, and that it would have to be told in nine episodes. Exceeding that maximum number, Mazin thought, might demand too much of the public.

The process was slow but calculated. Mazin asked Druckmann thousands of questions during production, considering what lore of the game to keep versus what to invent or elaborate on in the series. For example, the show changes the timeline to bring Joel and Ellies’ story to the year 2023, meaning the fictional pandemic ravaged their world in 2003 (instead of 2013 like in the games). This explains several technological changes to the game, including the lack of smartphones (and potentially no Future Days of Pearl Jam though Mazin said they would fix issues as they arise if they were moving on to another season to portray Last of Us Part II).

The medium shift from game to spectacle also introduced new freedoms, such as the ability to shed light on the world through flashbacks beyond Ellie and Joel, whose players are locked into the game’s perspectives.

The shift from game to TV show also provided the space for a new take on characters in the story. Druckmann and Mazin asked actors Pascal and Ramsey not to play the games, to erase the notion of these pre-existing performances.

I did not coach [Ramsey] do Ellies mannerisms, says Mazin. I didn’t train her to do Ellies beats. I didn’t train her to do anything except within the scenes I let her know what the intentions were in the dialogue and in the text.

The two lead actors cheated a bit while watching gameplay on YouTube, but aside from those instances, Mazin urged them to make the roles their own. Many people grew concerned when USA Today published an interview with Ramsey, detailing how he was explicitly told not to play the game during his audition. Mazin recalled that it was frustrating to know what we had and to see people doubting.

[Fans] should be encouraged, he continued. It’s our job. It’s Neils’ job, and my job, to put all of Ellie and Joel on the page. We know Ellie and Joel perfectly. We know them inside and out, not only because they manifested themselves so beautifully through [the characters in-game actors] Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, but just from scratch as Neil pondered everything. And like him and I created these new releases.

The results are two actors bringing their own twists in shaping the characters they play. Joel is less gruff and more representative of his age and hearing impaired in one ear. Ellie is angrier and more sassy, ​​but also sadder and more afraid of the unknown. Mazin said that in the game you see Ellie and Joel interacting mostly through cutscenes or exploring or solving puzzles, whereas in the show a lot more time is spent on Joel and Ellie talking.

News of the actors’ request not to play the game wasn’t the only time the internet criticized The Last of Uss showrunners. Fans and critics alike considered some of the showrunners’ comments to be hyperbolic ahead of the shows’ release, like Druckmann calling the show the best, most authentic game adaptation yet and how that would put that video game curse to bed in a New Yorker article. , despite the existence of a few recent quality video game adaptations, such as Netflixs Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Some fans were also protective of the games story and characters. In Mazins’ words, they were confused and angry at one of his quotes in that same New Yorker article, in which he seemed to suggest that the deaths of video game characters carried less weight than those played out by actors. I think watching a person die should be very different from watching pixels die, he told the outlet. Mazin told The Post that he was specifically talking about NPCs (non-player characters), rather than the deaths of main characters. The in-game combat against enemies is presented as an obstacle to be overcome, rather than an emotionally charged scene.

I think when we were talking about the deaths of the main characters, they were handled so well in the game, and I felt that a lot,” Mazin said. If we can match the emotions and impact these deaths have had on the show’s play, I’d be thrilled.

I don’t think anyone is playing The Last of Us maybe there was someone but I can’t imagine feeling the impact of random hunters or FEDRA [Federal Disaster Response Agency] officers you have to cross to get to the other side of the gameplay, he said. For us, with the show, we want you to feel the death of everyone. Everyone.

The Last of Us Part II attempted to get players to sympathize with NPC deaths more than in the first game through dogs mourning the death of their handlers or friends of the dead calling them by name. The show continues to escalate the death, including the early moments of the initial outbreak of the pandemic in the pilot, thanks to the addition of tendrils. These thin rod-like threads grow slowly from an infected mouth. Upon contact with a human, they too become infected, offering a whole new method of transmission. Characters can still be bitten by zombies, but the spores that allowed the games disease to spread through the air have been dropped for this first season.

It was less about oh, spores don’t work, because I have to say you can still see spores, Mazin said. It’s not so much that they can’t exist in this world. It was really more like, when one character passes that on to another character, what can we do that’s slightly different than just chewing it up?

Visually, the creators wanted to add something unique. While talking with a mycologist, an expert in the study of fungi, the production team discovered mycelia, which are thin threads that fungi use to move through a host to take over. Mazin said they immediately fell in love with the idea, especially that it felt real because it was science-based, but also that it was visceral and overwhelming.

During pre-production, one of the show directors, Jasmila bani, sent Mazin and company images of jellyfish stings, which were used as inspiration for creating gimlet shows.

We loved the chaotic, worm-like feel, he said. The thought of it being under your skin or in your throat really made us uncomfortable.

For fans who love the game’s spores, Mazin shrugged and said it’s not out of the question for them to be included in the series but not this season. Should the series be renewed, which could very well be the case given its runaway success so far, the spores could very well return as another method of infection.

