UK Court Asks QCAA To Give Qatar Airways Proof Grounding Airbus A350





Qatar Airways has been given a 13-week deadline to draw up a letter between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) regarding the grounding of the Airbus A350. Qatar Airways has always claimed that QCAA had a hand in the A350 issue, revoking airworthiness review certificates for 22 of its aircraft and effectively removing them from operations.

No correspondence is ‘unreasonable’

The $2 billion legal battle between Airbus and Qatar Airways has been going on for months. The two are arguing over whether the deteriorating surface paint on some A350s is a safety issue. Yesterday’s court hearing was the latest part of an ongoing row and saw Airbus’ revelations that some design changes had already been implemented on the aircraft.

Short video of the day

But more interesting was the judge’s opinion in the final statement. He summed up the day’s proceedings with a few damning comments. Of particular concern is Qatar Airways’ continued omission of evidence of communication between itself and QCAA.

Photo: Qatar Airways via YouTube

According to a memo from the case shared with Simple Flying, Judge David Waksman said the idea that there was no communication between QCAA and Qatar Airways despite repeated requests to Qatar to provide this information was ‘absurd’.

Judge Waksman is not one to use the term ‘absurd’ freely, but he has used it at least three times in this case. The judge went on to ask Qatar Airways to present evidence of the letter by April 21, when the two sides are scheduled to meet in London.

Set eyes on Al Baker

Judge Waksman also cited Qatari CEO Akbar Al Baker’s absence from the trial and lack of executive evidence. he added,

“I reject the claim that Al Baker is only marginal in this matter.”

he continued,

“One of Mr. Shepard’s instructions today is that Mr. Al Baker said there were very few minutes in the minutes. So why on earth would Mr. Baker’s witness statements be limited to open matters of trivial matters? … Al Mr. Baker doesn’t appear to want any involvement in this case. I can help.”

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | simple flight

Sources told Simple Flying that lawyers advised the Qatar Airways team to write nothing down in 2021, months before the A350 issue became a legal battle. Since then, the Qatari have been repeatedly asked to provide evidence to support nine separate elements of the case, but always find reasons not to appear in court with the necessary documents.

Now it seems Waksman has had enough. He demanded that evidence be presented on April 21, or Al Baker’s witness statement that the evidence does not exist. With no evidence to support their claims, the Qatari now face the elements of having their claims dismissed or ultimately the entire case thrown out of court. Waxman concluded.

“If that space [in the evidence] It remains and cannot be explained. Especially since Mr Al Baker obviously doesn’t seem to be giving evidence. [Airbus] Regarding his absence, or in relation to the absence of the documents, I will apply that an adverse inference should be drawn, and there is a very well developed case law as far as this is concerned.”

sharing information

Throughout the Qatar-Airbus dispute, there has been stagnation as to the extent to which emails and other records must be shared pre-trial and during trial. Yesterday, legal representatives in Qatar accused Airbus of blocking the release of some data that could be relevant to the case. Last year, the plane’s maker was accused of influencing EASA over the incident through ‘line-to-take’ intelligence documents.

But that river flows in both directions, and Qatar Airways has not presented a plethora of documents and letters of its own despite court requests. The question of QCAA grounding 22 Airbus planes was at the root of the Qatar case, and it seems strange that the airline would not want to share the evidence supporting this claim.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace I Simple Flight

QCAA was cited as the root cause of Qatar Airways’ jet closure early in the process. The airline said in a press release in February last year:

Qatar Airways regrets to inform you that the regulatory authority, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), has currently revoked the airworthiness review certificates for additional A350 aircraft, leaving a total of 22 Airbus A350 aircraft currently grounded.

The QCAA will not allow these aircraft to be returned to service until a complete and conclusive root cause analysis has been completed, the impact on continued airworthiness has been established, and a solution has been found to permanently correct the underlying cause and repair the damage. The safety of passengers and crew is Qatar Airways’ highest priority, and the airline fully supports the QCAA’s decision.

Apparently, regulators notified Qatar of this order not to pilot the plane via email or written correspondence. So wouldn’t it be in Qatar’s interest to share information with the courts?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/qatar-airways-evidence-qcaa-grounding-airbus-a350/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos