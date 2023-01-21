The Largest US Surveillance Program You Didn’t Know About





The private financial records of everyday people are indiscriminately siphoned off into a massive database, with access given to virtually any cop who wants it, Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy director of the Speech, Privacy and Technology Project at the WSJ, told the WSJ. ‘ACLU. This program should never have been started, and it must be stopped now.

A security researcher discovered a version of the controversial US no-fly list on an unsecured server run by CommuteAir, a regional airline based in Ohio. The list, which contains more than 1.5 million entries, is much larger than previously reported and includes the names of people who are barred from flying to the United States.

CommuteAir confirmed the document’s authenticity to The Daily Dot, which was first to report on the leaked list.

According to the Daily Dot, the list contains the names of several notable figures, including convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The Biden administration sent Bout back to Russia in a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who returned to the United States in December. In the data, which was shared with WIRED on Thursday evening, there were nearly 30 entries for people born after 2010.

According to CNN, the United States Transportation Security Administration is investigating the incident.

After an eight-month investigation, the U.S. Supreme Court has failed to find out who disclosed the draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a report released by the court on Thursday. The unprecedented leak to Politico last spring came more than a month before the final notice was published and sparked nationwide protests.

During the investigation into the leaks, the court interviewed 97 court employees and brought in forensic experts to examine call logs, printer logs and fingerprints. According to the report, 80 people in addition to the nine judges had access to the draft opinion.

No one has admitted to publicly leaking the document, and none of the available forensic and other evidence identified any individual as the source of the document, the report said. It is not possible to determine the identity of anyone who may have leaked the document or how the draft notice ended up with Politico.

The report does not specify whether the judges were questioned.

According to a PayPal Security Incident Notice, attackers gained unauthorized access to the accounts of thousands of users between December 6 and December 8, 2022, using a credential stuffing attack. Credential stuffing occurs when hackers, usually using a bot, attempt to gain access to accounts using lists of leaked usernames and password pairs.

For two days, the hackers had access to the full names, dates of birth, mailing addresses, social security numbers and tax identification numbers of account holders. According to PayPal, 34,942 of its users were affected by the incident.

Affected users will receive a free two-year identity monitoring service from Equifax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/trac-money-transfer-surveillance-security-roundup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos