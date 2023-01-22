France, Italy, UK: Full list of travel strikes planned for January and February





More strikes are set to erupt across Europe this year after widespread Christmas chaos caused by strikes.

As the cost of living crisis and rising inflation continue to bite, many are taking action on wages and working conditions.

Here are all the transport strikes that will happen so far in 2023.

French trade unions do not want to create transport mayhem.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornay recently announced that French citizens would have to work two more years, until at least age 64, before retiring.

In response, all unions called for a national day of strike and protest on 19 January. Local and national transportation across the country was severely disrupted and more than a million people took part in protests.

The pension reform bill will be brought before ministers on Jan. 23 and there could be further confusion on the day, although unions have yet to confirm their intentions.

The CGT-RATP union, which represents transport workers in Paris, says its goal is to reach a zero transport situation.

The Frances CGT union also called on refinery workers and other employees in the petrol sector to strike for 48 hours on January 26 and February 6. Similar strikes in 2022 left gas stations running out and drivers waiting hours for gas.

Italian rail and public transport strike

Most of the strikes in Italy this January are local and are not expected to cause major disruption.

It includes a month-long strike by employees of Trenitalia, Italy’s main train operator. You can find local action dates on the website of the Italian Ministry of Transport here.

And it’s worth noting that those planning to drive will go on strike on January 25-26 in protest over suggestions that Italy’s gas stations are to blame for rising prices. Most gas stations, especially those along highways, are likely to close for 48 hours.

TAP employees go on strike in Portugal

Portuguese airline TAP cabin crew went on strike for seven days in late January.

The January 25-31 strike comes after hundreds of flights were canceled due to the strike in December affecting thousands of passengers.

Portuguese law requires that some protected flights remain operational during strikes, such as Azores and Madeira, which are vital to migrant communities.

Employees of the national airline are demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

100,000 British civil servants strike

On February 1, around 100,000 civil servants went on strike in Britain. This includes border guards who are out over the Christmas holidays.

Previous strikes have involved border guards at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow Cardiff and Birmingham airports and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex. However, the measure in February could be extended to all employees, including those at the Port of Dover.

