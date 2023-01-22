The USA women’s national team closes January camp with a 5-0 win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand at Auckland’s Eden Park





AUCKLAND v TMAKI MAKAURAU, New Zealand (January 21, 2023) The United States Women’s National Team recorded their second victory in as many games against New Zealand during their January training camp as the Americans defeated the Football Ferns 5-0 at Eden Park in Auckland/Tmaki Makaurau in front of 12,721 fans, the biggest crowd to ever see the New Zealand women’s national team at home.

Eden Park will host the United States for the first and third matches of Group E of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

A brace from midfielder Rose Lavelle, who captained the United States after striker Alex Morgan was taken off late in warm-up with a lower leg strain, led the way as that strikers Ashley Hatch and Mallory Swanson as well as midfielder Taylor Kornieck also added goals.

As in their 4-0 victory on 18 January at Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-tara, the USA controlled the pace in the first half, holding 73% of the ball while preventing the hosts from shooting. After a handful of chances, including a second-minute warning shot from Swanson, USA opened the scoring in the 22nd after Rodman played Hatch on goal with a superb curling cross on the ground from the left wing. The ball fumbled past a retreating defender and rolled into the path of Hatch, who finished with a first shot into the bottom right corner from around 12 yards out.

USA almost doubled their lead four minutes later, but New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler pulled off a superb save to deny midfielder Ashley Sanchez from close range. USA kept knocking on the door until Lavelle finished off a superb cross from defender Sofia Huerta from the right side of the pitch with a 10-yard volley to double the lead.

USA, who played fast and launched waves of attacks against packed Ferns defenders for 90 minutes, came out even stronger in the second half, creating immediate threats in the hosts’ final third until Swanson added his name to the scoresheet in the 53rd minute, burying a rebound from Rodmans’ shot off the leg of a New Zealand defender.

Just nine minutes later, Lavelle struck again as Kornieck played a smart ball over the top near midfield to find striker Lynn Williams on the left side. Williams sent a cross into the box for Lavelle to finish with a left-footed volley from five yards out. It took just six minutes for the 6-foot-1 Kornieck to add the finishing touch to the game as she headed home from a corner kick from Lavelle’s right side.

The United States continued to press, creating a few more chances as New Zealand fought fiercely. In the end, USA managed 22 shots and 10 on target while denying the hosts any shots.

Nayler played a great game in the net for the Ferns, making several spectacular saves late in the game to reduce the score and make five saves in total.

The United States then meets in the United States for the FIFA international window in February, when it hosts the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa. This year’s tournament will take place from February 16-22 as Brazil, Canada and Japan join the United States for the international four-team tournament with matches held in Orlando, Nashville and Frisco.

Fans will also be able to follow the action via Twitter (@USWNT), Instagram (@USWNT), Facebook and the official US Soccer app.

GOAL SCORING RECAP:

USA Ashley Hatch (Trinity Rodman), 22nd minute During a sequence of rapid movement of the ball around the pitch, Rodman received a pass down the left wing and sent a bright, wrapped ball around a defender to find Hatch inside the box where she buried a first-time shot from around 12 yards to open the scoring. United States 1, New Zealand 0

United States Rose Lavelle (Sofia Huerta), 39th minute Mallory Swanson played Huerta on the right wing and she sent a cross into the heart of the box for Lavelle to perform skillfully the first time with her left foot from 10 yards out. United States 2, New Zealand 0

USA Mallory Swanson, 53rd minute Defender Emily Fox received the ball on the left flank and sent a cross into the box near the baseline. Trinity Rodman also received a kick, but it was immediately blocked by a New Zealand defender. That ball landed at Swanson’s feet in the center of the box about 10 yards out and it smashed his shot into the right side of the net. United States 3, New Zealand 0

USA Rose Lavelle (Lynn Williams), 74th minute Midfielder Taylor Kornieck flicked the ball past Williams on the left wing. From there she sent a cross into the box to meet the fleeing Lavelle and the USA captain finished with a first left-footed redirect from five yards out. United States 4, New Zealand 0

United States Taylor Kornieck (Rose Lavelle), 80th minute Lavelle fired a corner from the right side and found Kornieck on the back post. She used her height to rise above the field of players and bury a header in the grass and into the net six yards out. United States 5, NZL 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Ashley Hatch’s goal to open the scoring marked her fifth career goal and third from Down Under, having netted twice on the United States’ trip to Australia in November 2021. Trinity Rodman – who had two assists against New Zealand on January 18 – registered his third career assist to set up Hatchs’ goal. After coming on as a substitute, Emily Sonnett recorded her 70th career cap and first since July 14, 2022 when she scored her first international goal against Costa Rica in the Concacaf W Championship. Mallory Swansons’ goal marked her 28th career goal and the third of 2023 and gave him goals in three consecutive games. The three-match streak is the second longest of Swanson’s international career. With 28 career goals, Swanson broke a tie with American Football Hall of Famers Joy Fawcett and Shannon Boxx to take sole possession of 22nd in the United States all-time scoring charts. Rose Lavelles’ second goal marked her 24th career goal and fourth career multi-goal game (and first since April 12, 2022 against Uzbekistan). With one more goal, she will become the 26th player in United States history to score 25 or more goals. With an assist against the Football Ferns on January 18 and two goals and an assist in the Auckland win, Lavelle has now been directly involved in four of the nine United goals scored so far in 2023. The goal Taylor Korniecks was the second of his international career after scoring on his debut last summer. The United States and New Zealand have now played 21 times with the USWNT leading the series 19-1-1. The Americans’ only loss was a 1-0 loss in the teams’ first meeting on December 15, 1987. Since then, the United States have gone unbeaten in their last 20 head-to-head encounters with the Football Ferns, scoring four goals or more in each of the last six meetings. The teams tied 1-1 in a friendly in October 2013. Since the start of 2020, the USWNT has played 33 games in the United States and 20 outside the country. USA are 30-1-2 in domestic matches and have outscored the opposition 130-6 (+124) at home and 12-4-4 with a goal margin of 44-16 (+28) ) when playing outside of the United States. — United States Women’s National Team Game Report —

Match: New Zealand vs USA Women’s National Team

Date: January 21, 2023

Competition: International Friendly

Location: Eden Park; Auckland, New Zealand

Attendance: 12,721

Kick-off: 4:05 p.m. local time; 10:05 p.m. ET on January 20

Weather: 77 degrees; Sunny

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 2 3 5

NZL0 0 0

USA Ashley Hatch (Trinity Rodman) 22nd minute USA Rose Lavelle (Sofia Huerta) 39USA Mallory Swanson 53USA Rose Lavelle (Lynn Williams) 74USA Taylor Kornieck (Rose Lavelle) 80

Compositions:

United States: 18-Casey Murphy; 8-Sofia Huerta, 3-Alana Cook, 12-Naomi Girma (14-Emily Sonnett, 46), 19-Crystal Dunn (23-Emily Fox, 46); 17-Andi Sullivan (20-Taylor Kornieck, 62), 16-Rose Lavelle (captain), 2-Ashley Sanchez (22-Kristie Mewis, 61); 25-Trinity Rodman (6-Lynn Williams, 62), 7-Ashley Hatch (11-Midge Purce, 61), 9-Mallory Swanson

Unused substitutes: 1-Alyssa Naeher, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn; 5-Hailie Mace, 15-Sam Coffey, 21-Adrianna Franch

Didn’t dress: Alex Morgan

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

NZL: 1-Erin Nayler; 24-Ally Green (30-Ashleigh Ward, 33), 7-Ali Riley (Capt.) (18-Mackenzie Barry, 69), 31-Anna Green, 19-Liz Anton; 25-Grace Jale (33-Grace Wisnewski, 46), 15-Daisy Cleverley (16-Emma Rolston, 69), 11-Olivia Chance, 28-Ava Collins (34-Tayla Obrien, 82); 9-Gabi Rennie, 13-Paige Satchell (36-Deven Jackson, 46)

Subs not used: 21-Murphy Sheaff, 23-Brianna Edwards, 20-Jana Radosavljevic, 22-Hannah Blake, 29-Jacqui Hand, 32-Aniela Jensen, 37-Rebecca Lake

Head Coach: Jitka Klimkov

Stat Summary: USA / NZL Shots: 22 / 0 Shots on Goal: 10 / 0 Saves: 0 / 5 Corner Kicks: 6 / 2 Fouls: 1 / 12 Offside: 3 / 0

Misconduct Summary: USA – Lynn Williams (Attention) 71st minute

Officials: Referee: Lara Lee (AUS) Assistant Referee 1: Sarah Ho (AUS) Assistant Referee 2: Lauren Hargrave (AUS) 4th Official: Kate Jacewicz (AUS)

Bud Light Woman of the Match: Rose Lavelle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2023/01/international-friendly-uswnt-5-new-zealand-0-match-report-stats-standings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

