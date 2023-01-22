



The UK government is set to recoup hundreds of millions of pounds by selling collapsed power supplier Bulb to Octopus Energy, unless wholesale gas prices rise again in the coming months.

Whitehall Financial Watch predicted that taxpayers could lose up to $6.5 billion as a result of the Bulbs 2021 failure, which sparked the largest state rescue for corporations since the financial crisis.

The potential payback of the Octopus deal should fuel hopes that the costs to taxpayers and households of a temporary nationalization of Bulbs will be far lower than expected.

Officials estimated that up to $840 million could be saved from final losses if the recent drop in energy prices continued.

Bulb was quasi-nationalized in November 2021. In December 2022, it was acquired by bigger rival Octopus in a controversial and opaque deal signed by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. commander. Ministers have been criticized for refusing to give precise terms.

As part of the deal, the government will lend Octopus’ energy purchase costs to 1.5 million light bulb customers during the transition period from December 20, the date of the acquisition, to March 31 this year.

The loan is intended to protect Octopus from the risk of absorbing Bulbs customers and incurring huge losses, as the government did not purchase energy supplies in advance to cover the winter months.

Treasury regulations have prohibited hedging or purchasing gas and power supplies in advance in the year the bulbs fall into state hands, a move that is against standard industry practice.

In exchange for a government loan, Octopus agreed to repay the Treasury. It is based on the wholesale component cost of the Energy Price Cap, which determines how much households, including Bulbs seniors, pay on their energy bills.

The sharp drop in wholesale prices of natural gas and electricity since the cap was last established means that Octopuss repayments are above government costs.

This means that the Treasury could get a net profit of 300 million in January and 840 million in the three months to April, based on this week’s price, from Octopus. This is a snapshot number and is highly dependent on usage and energy prices and may rise again.

One government figure said that current prices are in favor of the Treasury, but they fluctuate wildly.

Estimates of the total cost of the light bulb structure varied enormously. Last month, the government announced that it set the upper limit at 4.5 billion won, but the Budget Responsibility Office suggested a higher limit of 6.5 billion won.

The cost of the bailout was borne by taxpayers, but the Treasury said it would eventually be spread across nearly every home’s energy bill. Households are already paying $94 each for the costs of another 29 failed energy suppliers.

Octopus also decided to pay about 200 million won to the government and share profits with Bulb customers. The main loan ends on March 31, when all energy for Bulbs customers is fully hedged by the new owners. Shell, which is responsible for hedging against Octopus, began hedging against Bulbs customers on December 20th.

The loan is due to be repaid by 2025, but there are incentives for early repayment when the profit-sharing agreement also ends. The deal makes Octopus Energy the UK’s third-largest energy supplier after British Gas and Eon, serving 4.9 million customers.

BEIS said getting the best results for Bulbs customers and taxpayers is our top priority. Octopus Energy declined to comment.

