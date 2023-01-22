The M1 Abrams, the mighty American tank that Kyiv wants but can’t have





NATO allies and partners send many armored vehicles to Ukraine. Kyiv was even promised Western-made tanks, especially the British Challengers. But German Leopards and American Abrams tanks are still not on the table. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

The United States has guaranteed Ukraine tens of billions of dollars in military aid, including everything from artillery to armored vehicles, but the mighty M1 Abrams tanks have been left out of aid packages , despite demands for tanks from Kyiv.

“I just don’t think we’re there yet,” Colin Kahl, undersecretary for defense policy, said this week. “The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment,” he explained. “It’s expensive. It’s hard to train. It has a jet engine.”

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said that given the cost of maintaining the Abrams, it “just doesn’t make sense to provide this to the Ukrainians right now”, arguing that the tanks British Challenger and German Leopard tanks were better alternatives.

The UK has already offered to send some of its Challenger 2 tanks to Kyiv, but Germany has resisted calls to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine or allow others to do so. Defense ministers discussed the tank issue on Friday, but there was no movement regarding German or American tanks.

It’s the M1 that Abrams Kyiv wants, but so far he hasn’t been able to get his hands on it.

An M1A2 Abrams tank from Company A, 2-116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT), Idaho Army National Guard, conducts field exercises at the Orchard Combat Training Center (OCTC). Thomas Alvarez/Idaho Army National Guard

Although Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense humorously suggested renaming the Abrams a “recreational utility vehicle” to allay any US concerns about sending tanks, this heavy tracked vehicle, America’s main battle tank, does not is not en route to Ukraine.

Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 12, 2023

The M1 Abrams tank, a heavy armor product of what is now General Dynamics Land Systems but was Chrysler Defense, was developed in the 1970s as a replacement for the Army’s older M60 tanks. It first entered service in 1980, but did not see combat until the Gulf War in the early 1990s.

Just over 2,000 Abrams tanks were deployed with combat units during the war, and only 23 were damaged or destroyed. Of the nine that were destroyed, none were lost to enemy action.

A Government Accountability Office report on the performance of Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in this conflict stated that Abrams crews reported receiving direct frontal hits from Soviet-era T-72s and suffered only minor damage.

In the aftermath of the Gulf War, the US military developed the M1A2 Abrams, which has been steadily improved over the past two decades. The Abrams tank also saw heavy combat early in the Iraq War and saw some use in Afghanistan.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire M1A2 SEPV3 main battle tanks as part of gunnery qualification, Sept. 22, 2022, on the range of Mielno tanks, Drawsko Pomorskie training area, Poland. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter

The modern M1A2 weighs over 70 tons, is powered by the AGT1500 gas turbine engine providing 1,500 horsepower for speeds of up to 42 mph, and is armed with a 120mm main gun, a M2 .50 caliber and a pair of M240 7.62 mm machine guns.

With a team of four soldiers, specifically the gunner, loader, driver and commander, the Abrams can provide the mobility, firepower and, perhaps most importantly, the knockdown needed to exploit the weak points in enemy lines and pursue offensive breakthroughs.

When engaging the enemy, the Abrams is protected by enhanced Chobham composite armor with depleted uranium mesh. Its protection can be enhanced with explosive reactive armor blocks.

General Dynamics Land Systems is currently developing the next generation of Abrams, the so-called Abrams X main battle tank, which will rely on a smaller crew supported by artificial intelligence to provide increased combat capability. with better energy efficiency.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire M1A2 SEPV3 main battle tanks as part of gunnery qualification, Sept. 22, 2022, on the range of Mielno tanks, Drawsko Pomorskie training area, Poland. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter

Several partner countries have offered in recent weeks to send armored vehicles to Ukraine. The US, Germany, France and Sweden have pledged infantry fighting vehicles, while the UK has said it will send its Challenger tanks, but Kyiv leaders say that’s not enough not because Ukraine is receiving praise for its successes so far in its fight against Russia. .

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said this week at Ramstein Air Base that “hundreds of thanks are not hundreds of tanks.”

Jeffrey Edmonds, a Russian expert at the Center for Naval Analysis and a former US Army armor officer, said the United States should do what it takes to get the Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but admitted that it there were obstacles that made it a challenge.

“The maintenance issue, with all of its components, is the real challenge,” Edmonds said, pointing to the thousands of tiny parts, some of which are critical to the proper functioning of the vehicle, that Ukraine needs to be able to get its hands on. and field use.

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division prepare test fire of the new U.S. Army M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams Main Battle Tank, Fort Hood, Texas, on Aug. 18, 2020. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin

“The other thing that people don’t really talk about is how well the crews will be trained and how well they will use the tanks,” he said, noting that “fighting in a tank is kind of of art”.

But if Ukraine can maintain and operate them properly, “they’re perfect for the Ukrainian force,” Edmonds said, explaining that “the reason the tanks were created was to smooth out a static situation.”

The situation along the front lines in Ukraine is brutal, with battles turning into fierce exchanges of artillery with minimal gains on either side.

Powerful modern tanks like the Ukrainian-wanted Abrams, Leopards and Challengers, and all other armor and weapons heading in that direction, might be just what Kyiv needs to fuel an offensive and break through Russian lines, but for now, the Abrams is off the table.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/abrams-powerful-us-tank-that-kyiv-ukraine-wants-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos