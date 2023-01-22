US advises Ukraine to suspend major offensive until final arms delivery: report





The United States has advised Kyiv to suspend any major counteroffensive against Russian forces in Ukraine until the final shipments of arms and training from Washington have been delivered, a senior military official said on Saturday. White House, according to Reuters.

Kyiv has not officially announced that it is planning another major counter-offensive just months after successfully ousting Russian troops from Kharkiv in the north and the city of Kherson in the south, although it has repeatedly warned that she believed that Moscow was taking steps to accelerate and intensify its war effort.

Months of brutal fighting over Bakhmut, which Western defense officials have dismissed as strategically insignificant, has prompted US defense officials to encourage Ukraine not to attempt to follow the strike of the Russia.

FILE – A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. A top adviser to Ukraine’s president quoted military leaders as saying 10,000-13,000 Ukrainian troops were killed in the country. nine-month struggle against the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)

US SENDS ANOTHER $2.5 BILLION IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE

A senior US official told reporters that the United States believed Russia would gain an advantage when it came to a war of attrition and therefore Ukraine needed to change the dynamics on the battlefield.

The official did not specify for how long the United States wants Kyiv to delay the launch of a counteroffensive or when Washington will deem Ukraine ready to do so, although he noted that sending American tanks M1 Abrams in Ukraine was still not an option.

The United States argued that their tanks were too expensive and difficult to maintain.

Instead, the United States said this week it would send 90 Stryker fighting vehicles for the first time and another batch of nearly 60 Bradley fighting vehicles, adding to the 50 Bradley fighting vehicles, 100 armored personnel carriers, 55 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles and 138 high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicles pledged earlier this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy continues to urge Western nations to send tanks to the front lines and told 50 defense officials who gathered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday that Ukraine is running out of time after failing to solidify a deal to supply German Kyiv. made by Leopard tanks.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a towed 130mm M-46 field gun on a frontline as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this image published on November 10, 2022. (Photo Reuters)

US WELCOMES ALLIED DEFENSE OFFICIALS AS RUSSIA PLANS MASSIVE OFFENSIVE IN COMING WEEKS

“Terror does not allow discussion,” Zelenskyy said. “Terror, which burns city after city, becomes insolent when it feels that the defenders of freedom are outgunned against it.”

“We can all use thousands of words in discussions, but I can’t [use] words instead of guns which are needed against Russian artillery,” he added.

Despite pleas from Kyiv, Berlin has refused to pave the way for its tanks to be sent to Ukraine, or for the 15 countries that have German Leopard II tanks to send them from their stockpiles.

Ukrainian tankers perform maintenance on their tanks on the Donbass front line as military mobility continues in the Russian-Ukrainian war on January 18, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The US Secretary of Defense has sought to play down any division between partner nations and when asked on Friday if Germany is doing enough to help Ukraine, he replied: “Yes, but we can all do more. “.

“They are a reliable ally and they have been for a very, very long time,” he said. “And I truly believe they will continue to be a reliable ally in the future.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter covering political, US and global news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-advises-ukraine-hold-off-major-offensive-until-latest-arms-shipment-report

