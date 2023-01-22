Afghan soldier seeks asylum after being arrested at US-Mexico border





HOUSTON (AP) Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the U.S. military near him as he made the treacherous months-long journey from Brazil to the U.S.-Mexico border.

He fled Afghanistan fearing retaliation from the Taliban after the US withdrawal in August 2021, and hoped the papers would guarantee his asylum in the United States. Despite thick jungles, raging rivers and blows, he kept these documents safe.

But after crossing the US-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas in September, Wasi Safi was arrested on a federal immigration charge. He remains imprisoned in a detention center in Eden, Texas, and fears his asylum application will be denied.

Wasi Safis’ brother, lawyers, military organizations and a bipartisan group of lawmakers working to free him say his case highlights how the chaotic military withdrawal from the Americas continues to harm Afghan citizens who helped the United States but were left behind.

He tried in every way possible to retain these certificates in the hope that once he … presented his proper documents at the southern border … he would receive a warm welcome and his service would be appreciated and recognized, said Sami-ullah Safi, his brother.

If returned to Afghanistan, he could be killed by the Taliban, which since taking power have killed more than 100 Afghan officials and members of the security forces, according to a United Nations report.

It’s honestly just shameful that we treated people who helped protect our country this way, said Jennifer Cervantes, one of Wasi Safis’ immigration lawyers.

Wasi Safi, 27, was an intelligence officer with the Afghan National Security Forces, providing US forces with information on terrorists, said Sami-ullah Safi, 29, who calls himself Sami.

Sami Safi had been employed by the US military as a translator since 2010, which made him eligible for a special immigrant visa for interpreters and others paid by the US government. The visa allowed him to move to Houston in 2015.

But Wasi Safi was not eligible for this visa because he was not directly employed by the United States.

When US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Wasi Safi went into hiding and learned that Afghan army friends had been killed by the Taliban.

He was able to obtain a visa for Brazil and traveled there in 2022. But he realized that he was not much safer because he and other migrants were beaten and robbed by gangs.

In the summer of 2022, Wasi Safi started his journey in the United States

When he crossed a huge river in the Darien Gap, the imposing and dangerous stretch of thick jungle between Colombia and Panama, Wasi Safi kept a backpack with his documents over his head, so that they don’t get wet.

When police in Guatemala tried to extort him and took his backpack, Wasi Safi endured their beatings until he retrieved the documents, according to his brother.

During his journey, Wasi Safi suffered serious injuries from beatings, including damaged front teeth and hearing loss in his right ear. Zachary Fertitta, one of his criminal defense attorneys, said Wasi Safi did not receive proper medical attention while in custody. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for medical treatment if he is released.

Sami Safi said his brother had been disillusioned since his detention, believing the documents he thought could save him were of no value.

But Fertitta said that these documents clearly show that he is an ally, that he was trained by our troops, that he worked with our troops.

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Houston, sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week, asking him to pardon Wasi Safi for his immigration-related charges. She said Thursday that her documents show this is an individual who clearly loved this country…and was willing to die for this country.

Republican Congressmen Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Michael Waltz of Florida, along with more than 20 veterans groups have also called for Wasi Safis’ freedom while his asylum claim is being considered.

The White House declined to comment on Friday, referring questions to the Justice Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, which is pursuing its case for the Justice Department, and Customs and Border Protection did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

At a press conference on Tuesday, U.S. Air Force Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said he couldn’t comment on the Wasi Safis case, but the MoD supports whatever efforts we can make to ensure we take care of the country’s Afghan allies.

Fertitta said Wasi Safi’s criminal case must first be resolved before his asylum claim can be considered, and he hopes that resolution will not include a conviction, which could jeopardize the asylum claim. ‘asylum.

Nearly 76,000 Afghans who have worked with American soldiers since 2001 as translators, interpreters and partners arrived in the United States on military aircraft after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. But their immigration status remains unclear after Congress failed to pass a bill, the Afghan Adjustment Act, that would have solidified their legal residency status.

Fertitta said the Wasi Safis case highlights the country’s broken immigration system and its failure to help Afghan allies.

You have all these things colliding at our border and it’s a very difficult problem to deal with, Fertitta said.

Sami Safi said he remains hopeful.

I hope President Biden and those with authority over this matter will step in and save his life. He has made enough sacrifices for this country. My whole family has sacrificed for this country, he said.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

