The United States imports uranium from Russia. What if sanctions put an end to that?

Russian nuclear power conglomerate Rosatom is suspected of supplying the Russian arms industry with components, technology and raw materials for missile fuel, The Post reported on Friday. Military goods were sent to more than half a dozen major arms manufacturers, helping Moscow continue the assault on Ukraine.

This has raised the prospect that the United States, and possibly the European Union, could impose sanctions on Rosatom, which exports uranium for use in nuclear reactors.

US dependence on Russian nuclear fuel is significant, but US companies have options if Rosatom is hit with sanctions.

How did the United States and Russia get involved in civilian nuclear power?

After the end of the Cold War, American and Russian leaders agreed that Russia would dismantle some of its nuclear weapons and send them to the United States to be repurposed and used in civilian nuclear reactors under the megaton to megawatt program. That ended in 2013. During the 20-year program, up to 10% of US electricity came from fuel made from Russian warheads.

How much uranium is the United States currently buying from Russia?

In 2021, the United States bought 14% of its uranium from Russia.

However, Russia has the largest uranium enrichment capabilities in the world, accounting for nearly half of the world’s capacity. Thus, most of its exports come from other countries. Most of the uranium that Russia exports is purchased in Kazakhstan, a landlocked country that ships its uranium to Europe and the United States via Russia.

Will prices rise like the prices of oil and natural gas?

Henry Sokolski, executive director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center, said that at worst some long-term Russian supply contracts could not be fulfilled, possibly raising the price of electricity by one or two. percent.

But, he added, given that we were spending over $100 billion to help Ukraine, that would be a rounding error.

Can this source of supply be replaced quickly?

This is not an unplanned Ukrainian winter. American utilities made long-term plans even before war broke out. Paul Adams, spokesman for Constellation, the largest US nuclear company with 21 reactors, said it had made purchases years in advance to guarantee enough fuel for several years regardless of potential sanctions. To do this, the uranium must be mined, enriched and installed in fuel rods.

Russia’s state nuclear company backs war effort, leading to calls for sanctions

But the rush for more natural uranium supplies is already underway and prices, which had fallen, have recovered. The United States has turned to Canada where Cameco, the world’s second largest supplier of uranium, has agreed to reopen two of its main mines. Additionally, another Canadian mining company, Global Atomic, said it would develop a uranium mine in Niger that could start in 2025.

Are there other options for US companies?

More challenging than uranium mining is Russia’s dominance of the enrichment process, said Frank N. von Hippel, co-founder of Princeton University’s Science and Global Security Program and of the International Fissile Materials Group. He said one way to deal with this would be to supercharge the reactors so that more natural uranium goes in and more uranium-235 goes into the reactors’ depleted uranium waste.

Von Hippel thinks that uranium from Kazakhstan could be exported via China. Jessica Reyes Sondgeroth, deputy editor of Nuclear Intelligence Weekly, said it was perfectly legal, but difficult given the trade tensions. And Zhang Hui, of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, said in an email that China’s enrichment capacity is barely able to meet (or match) its own reactor needs. nationals.

How would the sanctions hurt the Russian economy?

U.S. and European customers for Russian uranium and enrichment amount to about $1 billion, according to von Hippel. That’s tiny compared to the impact of sanctions on Russian oil and natural gas, but von Hippel said it would be a setback for Rosatom, which estimated its foreign revenue at around $8 billion.

Can Rosatom evade US sanctions through an intermediary?

Earlier this year, Europe and the United States were able to target Russian oil and gas shipments even though there were traders and shipping companies in the middle of those deals. These intermediaries were also vulnerable.

In general, Russian nuclear fuel is purchased through Tenex, a subsidiary of Rosatom, and Centrus Energy, the US entity, according to a US company.

Will the United States impose sanctions alone or with its European allies?

There are some obstacles for Europeans. A handful of Russian-designed reactors are located in the European Union. They will need Russian supplies.

American companies are more likely to support the position of the administrations. Constellation stands with Ukraine against this unprovoked invasion, and we support U.S. and international efforts to end the war, Adams said in an email.

