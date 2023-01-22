Coronation Weekend Celebrations Announced That Will Bring Communities Together





Countries and the Commonwealth will have the opportunity to participate in the weekend celebrations of the coronation of Her Majesty the King and Queen. bank holiday coronation weekend

The coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on the morning of Saturday, May 6th. Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to the capital to experience this unique and historic event, with millions watching from home across the UK and around the world.

Coronation Big Lunches, thousands of street parties and a day for a good cause will bring communities across the UK together during a special Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.

A spectacular coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May will showcase the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theater and dance. One of the highlights of the concert is Lighting up the Nation, where iconic venues across the UK are lit up with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, said:

Her Majesty’s Coronation The coronation of Her Majesty the King and Queen is a major milestone in the history of Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

An eventful weekend will bring people together to celebrate the monarchy, the mix of tradition and modernity, the cultures and communities that make our country great.

Whether it’s hosting a special street party, watching a coronation or spectacular concert on TV, or stepping forward during The Big Help Out to help a cause that’s important to them, everyone is welcome to join in at any time.

Tens of thousands of large-scale coronations and street parties are held over Sundays and weekends in England and the Commonwealth. Big Lunches are held annually across the UK and last year raised over $22 million for local charities.

Sunday’s action will culminate in a fantastic evening of song and dance at Windsor Castle’s Coronation Concert, staged and broadcast by the BBC in front of an audience of thousands selected with free tickets through a public vote.

The Celebration Weekend ends with the Big Help Out on Monday, May 8th.

Created by Britain’s most beloved charities and organized by The Together Coalition, the event will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the country.

The Big Help Out will encourage people to come out and support the cause that matters to them in honor of His Majesty’s lifetime service.

Hundreds of activities are planned for the day by community groups, organizations and charities including The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, National Trust and RNLI. Details and how to participate will be announced soon.

Peter Stewart LVO, Chief Purpose Officer of the Eden Project behind The Coronation Big Lunch, said:

We are very excited about The Coronation Big Lunch on May 7th. It’s a fantastic opportunity to take part in the celebration and something we all look forward to! The Big Lunch has always been about community. Nearly two-thirds of those who participated last year said The Big Lunch encouraged more people to volunteer. Sharing friendships, food and fun gives people more than just a good time. People feel less alone, have friends, and are more involved in their communities. Coronation Big Lunch helps bring the celebration to your own street or backyard so everyone across the UK and beyond can be a part of this amazing moment in our history. Buy an organizer pack, knock next door, and start planning. This will be a memorable event!

Jon Knight, CEO of Together Coalition, said:

Big Help Out will be a volunteer festival. A day when people across the country roll up their sleeves and fulfill their duties. The day ahead also kicks off a new way to get involved in volunteering in your community. The goal is to create a legacy of a better connected community far beyond the coronation itself.

If you are a volunteer organization interested in participating, please contact us today so that we can begin the largest volunteer effort in our country’s history.

End

Note to editors:

The coronations of His Majesty the King and Queen will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Coronations are solemn religious ceremonies that have been held at Westminster Abbey for the past 900 years.

As well as England, Charles III is also the head of state of Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent. Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronation-weekend-celebrations-that-will-bring-communities-together-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos