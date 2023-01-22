Misguided Republican Rule Returns Smoking to the US Capitol





Among the embarrassing Republican sights this month was the sight of Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, appearing on the Tucker Carlsons Fox News show and touting the expansion of smoking-allowed places in the U.S. Capitol. as a matter of freedom.

Nehls was already largely free to light one in private. But what is freedom for Republicans if not the ability to jeopardize someone else?

Carlson prefaced his segment with Nehls by railing against Covid-19 vaccines. Then he threw out the lie that the Biden administration was actively encouraging Americans to use meth and crack. And then he set Nehls up to hit liberals with this question: What is it about tobacco that triggers them so deeply?

Nehls, referring to the cigars sticking out of his breast pocket, said, I don’t know, maybe they’ve never tried one.

Or, I don’t know, maybe all the smokers who died from diseases associated with tobacco use had a deterrent effect. Perhaps the 41,000 people who die each year in the United States from exposure to second-hand smoke contribute to this. While smoking cigarettes is one of the most reliable ways to shorten one’s lifespan, Carlson (a former smoker known for constantly chewing nicotine gum) praised Nehls for coming on his show and having shown a willingness to defend the most American of all pleasures.

It’s true, Carlson said of tobacco. He founded the country. Yeah, around 1619, right, Tucker?

At this point, every ad, every funding request and every television appearance featuring a Republican candidate should be accompanied by a warning from the surgeons general similar to that on cigarette, cigar and chewing tobacco packages: support these people is dangerous to your health. .After all, who is more vehemently opposed to the idea that government has a role and an interest in public health than the GOP?

There are the broad positions the party or its members have taken, including opposition to the Affordable Care Act (and its provision expanding Medicaid), opposition to legislation that has reduced the cost of prescription drugs , opposition to expanding free school lunch programs, opposition to gun restrictions, opposition to family leave, opposition to Covid-19 vaccination mandates, and opposition to wearing masks during some of the worst times of the pandemic.

At the same time, there have been fights led by smaller (but even more absurd) Republicans targeting Michelle Obama’s pesticide-free White House vegetable garden and President Barack Obama’s policy demanding healthier school lunches, laws requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets and, more recently, a finding by the Consumer Product Safety Commission that children living in homes with gas stoves are at a higher risk of developing asthma. Seemingly dismissing the health advisories and warnings as a given, the GOP’s Nietzschean false philosophy appears to be: what kills me is freedom.

There are debates to be had about how government should be involved in public health and how vigorously it should enforce its public health policies, but a political movement that finds itself encouraging carcinogenic activities and rejoicing as if the suffering was going to fall on his opposition is to inhale something a little more hallucinogenic than tobacco.

In their shameless celebration of cancer-causing activity, Carlson and Nehls made a point of attributing the now lapsed smoking ban to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Although Pelosi made this change, it should be noted that Chairman Paul Ryan, who followed Republican chain smoker John Boehner into this role and into this physical office, was the one who spoke about the need to change the carpet. and to bring ozone machines to detoxify the environment.

You know if you ever go to a hotel room or get a rental car that’s been smoked? That’s what it smells like.

Now that’s funny. Because at the end of Carlsons’ interview with Nehls, the host thanked the Texas politician for showing up and delivering a blow to freedom and he called the smoke from Nehls cigars the smell of freedom.

Is this what freedom is? If so, freedom really stinks.

