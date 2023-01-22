Yoga, spa, meditation and more: 10 best UK holiday destinations in 2023 | health and fitness vacation





Hotel vacation, various places

Seven of Warners country house hotels offer wellness retreats once or twice a year with sunrise and sunset yoga, meditation and mindfulness, qigong and pilates, and liberty and wellness seminars. Retreats include access to the spa, pool and gym, and there is live music nightly. Venues are the newly renovated Heythrop Park in Oxfordshire, Bodelwyddan Castle in Denbighshire, Nidd Hall in North Yorkshire, Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire, Cricket St Thomas in Somerset, Littlecote House in Berkshire and Studley Castle in Warwickshire (pictured). 3 nights from 404.25 , next resort 10 February (Studley Castle), warnerleisurehotels.co.uk

Cumbria without a phone

Upon arrival at the Digital Detox retreat at Blencowe Hall, a fortified manor house near Penrith just outside the Lake District National Park, guests will return their cell phones and will not be returned until they leave. (Don’t worry, there’s a landline phone for emergencies.) Dating back to the 14th century, this accommodation is the ideal place to get away from the modern world without giving up comforts like four-poster beds, fold-out bathtubs and log cabins. fire. The food is plant-based, there are 5 yoga classes suitable for everyone and we spend a lot of time in nature, from garden walks to fall walks by the lake.

outdoor adventures, monmouthshire

Guests get back to nature at this wild wellness retreat, staying in Persian allakhai tents (similar to yurts) on three acres of semi-ancient woodland in Llanvair-Discoed near Chepstow. Daytimes are full of outdoor yoga, paddleboarding at Wye (yoga on a paddleboard, photo) and foraging walks. Spend the night around the campfire cooking, roasting marshmallows, listening to Welsh storytellers and stargazing. No experience is required for the activity, and like most resorts, solo travelers are welcome. The only prerequisite is that participants are happy to spend most of their time outdoors. 630 for 3 days, adventuretoursuk.com

Beach Break, Cornwall

Cold water therapy is trending thanks to the popularity of Iceman Wim Hof. His pupils and the curious can enjoy a three-day retreat at Three Mile Beach in the Gwithian Towans of St Ives Bay. Wim Hof ​​Method workshops alternate between ice-filled oak barrels and cedar saunas, followed by sound baths and yin yoga classes on the beach. During breaks, there are also 2-hour surfing lessons and 3-hour coasteering sessions. Accommodation is a beach house with a chill-repelling log burner, hot tub and barbecue. 3 nights from 403pp, 24/7, threemilebeach.co.retreat

Men only, Devon Photo: Mens Living Project, Dartmoor

There are many women-only retreats, but relatively few are for men. Enter Dartmoor’s Living Projects Mens Wild Weekend, an adventure open to anyone who identifies as male. It is based in a rustic barn and includes hiking, outdoor yoga and wild swimming. But more than just a physical activity, we aim to create a safe space where participants can hear each other’s stories, share their stories, and strive to become the people they want to be for themselves, their families, and the planet.325 for two nights, 20-June 22nd, thelivingproject.life

Seaside Reset, Gwyned

Partners Maggie and Graham host regular wellness retreats in a converted chapel in Cardigan Bay’s seaside town of Tywyn. Their next event, held in March, is called Spring Forward and is designed to reawaken the body after winter. The program includes twice a day yoga, morning beach walk or run, bike ride, ocean swim, waterfall swim, sound bath, meditation and massage. Afterwards, you can relax in the chapel’s zen garden, complete with hot tub and fire pit, and recharge with three vegetarian or vegan meals a day plus snacks and afternoon cake. , sunsetbayretreats.com

Healing, Highland

This intensive healing retreat is perfect for those looking to recover from stress, anxiety or trauma. Guests can camp or stay overnight in glamping pods or cabins in the tiny hamlet of Oldshoremore near Kinlochbervie in the far northwest of Scotland. Retreats are tailored to the individual, but therapies may include eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), hypnosis and/or CBD, yoga classes, sound baths, breathing exercises, meditation, beach walks, and journaling. Anyone over the age of 21 is welcome to participate, and applicants must complete a questionnaire and telephone consultation to determine suitability. 4 nights self catering from 460 (camping option) oldshoremoreretreats.co.uk

Women of Color, East Sussex

OYA runs supportive and commemorative retreats for women of color. The next event at Mayfield’s Fair Oak Farm in early March is called Move Into a New Season. The first half of the weekend, Going In explores the inner world through quiet meditation, circle sessions, movement, mindfulness and contact with nature. The second half, Stepping Out, focuses on stepping back into the world, culminating in a fire ritual. The entire experience is designed to enable participants to embrace where they are and explore the next step. March 10-12 at 550, oyaretreats.com

Swimming and Meditation, Perthshire

Located on the shores of Loch Voil in Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Parks, the Buddhist retreat Dhanakosa offers themed retreats with guided meditations and activities from tai chi to hill walking. This summer, our two-week wilderness swimming retreat includes several daily swims in lakes, burns, rivers, and waterfalls, along with quick dips and longer trips (minimum requirement is two-length swimming pools unassisted). ability to do). The food is vegan and the rooms are shared with 1, 2 or 3 other people. June 16-23 and July 21-28, 100 reservation fee plus donation (400-600 recommended) at dhanakosa.com

Island Escape, Isle of Wight

Balance + Glos The Find Your Flow retreat near Yarmouth on the west side of the island offers participants a workout on land and at sea. A dynamic and rejuvenating mix of yoga on the beach, paddle board and fitness classes. Other activities may include gathering, horseback riding, walking or running, and art classes. Massages and other treatments are also included. Guests stay in a converted barn with ocean views and a boardwalk leading to Colwell Beach and dine on seasonal island produce. April 21-24, from 550 for 3 nights at balanceandglo.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2023/jan/21/yoga-spas-meditation-10-of-the-best-uk-retreats-for-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos