The United States Department of Justice found more classified items in the search for Biden homes





WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) – A new search of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, by the U.S. Justice Department on Friday uncovered six more items, including documents bearing classification marks, a lawyer for the president said in a statement late Saturday.

Some of the classified documents and “surrounding documents” dated from Biden’s tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his attorney, Bob Bauer. Other documents came from his tenure as vice president of the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017, Bauer said.

The Justice Department, which conducted a search that lasted more than 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

The president offered access “to his home to allow the DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice president records and potential classified documents,” Bauer said.

Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.

Justice Department investigators coordinated the search with Biden’s attorneys in advance, Bauer said, and the president’s and White House’s personal attorneys were present at the time.

Other classified government documents were discovered this month at Biden’s residence in Wilmington, and in November at a private office he maintained at a Washington, D.C. think tank after ending his term. Vice President in the Obama administration in 2017.

On Saturday, Bauer did not specify in his statement where in the Wilmington home the documents were found. The previous classified documents were found in the garage of the house and in a storage space nearby.

The research shows that federal investigators are moving quickly in the investigation of classified documents found in Biden’s possession. This month, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the case.

Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed during the process, is investigating how the president and his team handled classified Obama-era documents that were recently found in Biden’s private possession.

Biden’s attorneys have located all of the documents discovered before Friday’s DOJ search, according to the White House. The latest search was the first time that federal law enforcement authorities have conducted a search for government records at Biden’s private addresses, according to publicly available information.

Republicans likened the investigation to the ongoing probe into how former President Donald Trump handled classified documents after his presidency. The White House noted that Biden’s team cooperated with authorities in their investigation and turned over those documents. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI raid in August at his Florida compound.

The search raises the legal and political stakes for the president, who insisted that the previous discovery of classified documents at his home and former office would ultimately be considered inconsequential.

Biden said Thursday he had “no regrets” that he had not publicly disclosed before the midterm elections the discovery of classified documents in his former office and he believed the matter would be resolved.

“There’s none there,” Biden told reporters during a trip to California on Thursday.

Since the discovery of Biden’s documents, Trump has complained that Justice Department investigators were treating his successor differently.

“When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s many homes, possibly even the White House?” Trump said in a social media post earlier this month.

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Matt Spetalnik, Steve Holland and Joel Schectman Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio

